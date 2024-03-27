×

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 14:20 IST

First Poster Of RC17: Makers Unveil Ram Charan's Look On His Birthday

Ram Charan is celebrating his 39th birthday today and on this occasion, the makers have unveiled the first-look poster of the actor's upcoming film RC17.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
RC17, Ram Charan
A poster of RC17 | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ram Charan is reuniting with director Sukumar for the second time after Rangasthalam for RC17. The makers announced the film on the occasion of Holi and now on Ram Charan's birthday, they have unveiled the first look of the actor. The RRR actor is celebrating his 39th birthday today.

First look poster of RC17

The official Instagram page of Mythri Movie Makers has shared a poster that shows Ram Charan in a red printed kurta paired with white bottoms. He has wrapped a yellow cloth around his waist and seems to be dancing on dhol beats. In the background, we can see a huge idol of Lord Hanuman and people playing musical instruments. "Happy birthday to our dearest @AlwaysRamCharan Garu. May you continue to bless the box office with your grace & charm. Can't wait to create a new & massive world with you for #RC17," read the caption.

What else do we know about RC17?

On Monday, SS Karthikeya dropped a long post sharing the details about the upcoming sports-based movie. He revealed that the actor spoke to him about the opening sequence of his upcoming film while shooting for RRR and ever since then he has been waiting for the film to complete.  "I think during the climax shoot of RRR, he just randomly opened up about doing a film with Sukumar garu and started talking about the opening sequence of the film," he wrote.

"For almost 5 minutes, my mind was blown. Ever since he mentioned it, I've been waiting for the film to be announced. Imagining it as a blockbuster already, it will become one of the iconic sequences. I hope I won't leak much about it brother," he concluded.

Advertisement

RC17 is scheduled to begin production later this year and aims to release in the last quarter of 2025. The movie is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.

Advertisement

Published March 27th, 2024 at 14:20 IST

