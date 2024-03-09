Advertisement

Vishwak Sen starrer Gaami released in cinema halls on March 8 on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. The film has registered a good opening given its modest budget. The buzz surrounding Gaami was decent and the footfalls have been reflected well on how it was trending on social media in the lead up to its release. However, outside of the Telugu market, its hold has been good.

A still from Gaami | Image: IMDb

Gaami registers a decent opening day

According to Sacnilk, Vishwak Sen's Gaami collected ₹4.5 crore in its opening day. This has set the stage for a good opening weekend collection. The film's first day business witnessed a boost due to the Maha Shivratri holiday and the collections on the next two days are also expected to be well. Gaami is being hailed on social media as a one-of-kind movie experience and its seems like the positive word-of-mouth will drive its business.

A still from Gaami | Image: IMDb

However, Gaami will face competition from Premalu Telugu version. The Malayalam titles saw the release of its Telugu version alongside Gaami and since its already a blockbuster in Kerala, it will pose a threat to Gaami.

What is Gaami about?

According to Gulte, in Gaami, Shankar (Vishwak Sen) is an Aghora who has a rare condition of fainting after human touch. He embarks on a journey to find the Mali Patra, a scarce flower that provides a solution, available on the Dronagiri mountain.

Meanwhile, a group of doctors conducts terrible experiments on humans, and in another story, villagers are in search of Uma (Harika Pedada), the daughter of a Devadasi Durga (Abhinaya). Shankar’s connection with the rest of the stories unfolds as his journey progresses.