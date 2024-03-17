Advertisement

Vishwak Sen has just seen through the release of his film Gaami. The Vidyadhar Kagita directorial's unique premise, which sees Vishwak Sen turn out in the role of an Aghora, has accrued rave reviews, something effectively mirrored in its sturdy box office collections. The actor is now gearing up for his next project, Gangs of Godavari.

Gangs of Godavari gets a release date



Vishwak Sen took to his Instagram handle, to share a new poster for his upcoming film, Gangs of Godavari. Imprinted on it, was a fresh release date for the film. The Krishna Chaitanya film will now be seeing through a summer release, dated May 17. The caption to Vishwak Sen's post read, “Get ready to witness the Most rugged and violent tale from the banks of Godavari! Mass ka Das @vishwaksens’s #GangsofGodavari to release on 𝗠𝗮𝘆 𝟭𝟳𝘁𝗵 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰, worldwide. Meet you in theatres this Summer. #GOGOnMay17th”

Gangs of Godavari was initially slated to release in theatres on December 8. The film however, stood indefinitely delayed - a primary reason being the release of Nithiin's Extra Ordinary Man dated December 8 along side Nani and Mrunal Thakur's Hi Nanna, dated December 7. There were later some reports of the film releasing on March 8 in a clash with Gaami - also a Vishwak Sen film. The same however, was evidently not the case.

What was the controversy surrounding Gangs of Godavari?



At the time of Gangs of Godavari's postponement, Vishwak Sen had expressed his displeasure via an Instagram story update, in which he vowed to not promote the film if it stood delayed. Producer Naga Vamsi had to step in to diffuse the situation, having Sen take the post off.

The producer additionally clarified how the film was unable to be cleared for release as they still had some songs and sequences left to be canned.