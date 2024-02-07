Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 20:54 IST

Game Changer Makers Mulling Over 2 Possible Release Dates For Ram Charan, Kiara Advani Starrer

The buzz is that Game Changer makers are planning to release the Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer either on Gandhi Jayanti or Dussehra later this year.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Indian 2, Game Changer posters
Indian 2, Game Changer posters | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

There have been rumours surrounding the release date of Ram Charan's Game Changer, the S Shankar directorial, which we the Telugu actor's next release after the global hit RRR. The film marks the second collaboration between Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, who previously worked in Vinaya Vidheya Rama (2019). While there has been huge anticipation building around the film since its announcement back in 2022, its release date is being constantly pushed back.

Game Changer poster | Image: Shankar/X

Now, buzz is that the makers are planning to release it either on Gandhi Jayanti or Dussehra later this year.

Advertisement

2 possible release dates for Game Changer

Ram Charan has been away from the silver screen ever since the release of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR. His fans have been waiting with bated for Game Changer but the film has been delayed due to many factors. Now, it is being reported that the producers Sri Venkateswara Creations and Dil Raju, have two dates in mind out of which they will lock one for the the coming venture. The film might release on either October 2 or on the occasion of Dussehra.  

Advertisement
Game Changer poster | Image: Shankar/X

While the official announcement in the regard is still awaited, the speculation has brought back the film in news again, much to the delight of Ram Charan fans.    

Why is Game Changer delayed?

One of the main reasons why Game Changer has been delayed is because director Shankar has also been busy with the shoot of Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2, which is heavy on VFX. There are also speculations surrounding Indian 2 release date, with reports claiming that it might hit the big screens on August 15 and  join the box office clash with Pushpa: The Rule and Singham Again.

Meanwhile, Game Changer is touted to be a political thriller, with Ram Charan reportedly playing the role of an IPS officer.

Advertisement


 

Advertisement

Published January 18th, 2024 at 20:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

2 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

2 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

4 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

4 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

4 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

8 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Toni Kroos to EXIT Real Madrid and move to Juventus: Reports

    Sports 36 minutes ago

  2. Prince William Returns to Royal Duties amid Charles’ Cancer Diagnosis

    World38 minutes ago

  3. Practicing Doctor With A Degree In Political Science Goes Viral

    India News39 minutes ago

  4. 15 Years Of Dev D: Abhay Envisioned Different Ending For Film

    Entertainment41 minutes ago

  5. 2 Security Personnel Killed in Gunbattle With Naxals in Jharkhand

    India Newsan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement