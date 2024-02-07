Advertisement

There have been rumours surrounding the release date of Ram Charan's Game Changer, the S Shankar directorial, which we the Telugu actor's next release after the global hit RRR. The film marks the second collaboration between Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, who previously worked in Vinaya Vidheya Rama (2019). While there has been huge anticipation building around the film since its announcement back in 2022, its release date is being constantly pushed back.

Game Changer poster | Image: Shankar/X

Now, buzz is that the makers are planning to release it either on Gandhi Jayanti or Dussehra later this year.

Advertisement

2 possible release dates for Game Changer

Ram Charan has been away from the silver screen ever since the release of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR. His fans have been waiting with bated for Game Changer but the film has been delayed due to many factors. Now, it is being reported that the producers Sri Venkateswara Creations and Dil Raju, have two dates in mind out of which they will lock one for the the coming venture. The film might release on either October 2 or on the occasion of Dussehra.

Advertisement

Game Changer poster | Image: Shankar/X

While the official announcement in the regard is still awaited, the speculation has brought back the film in news again, much to the delight of Ram Charan fans.

Why is Game Changer delayed?

One of the main reasons why Game Changer has been delayed is because director Shankar has also been busy with the shoot of Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2, which is heavy on VFX. There are also speculations surrounding Indian 2 release date, with reports claiming that it might hit the big screens on August 15 and join the box office clash with Pushpa: The Rule and Singham Again.

Meanwhile, Game Changer is touted to be a political thriller, with Ram Charan reportedly playing the role of an IPS officer.

Advertisement



