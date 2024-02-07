Advertisement

Game Changer, director Shankar Shanmugham's ambitious political thriller has been through its fair share of delays. There were also strong reports of the shooting for the film being put on hold so that the director could focus on the Kamal Haasan led Indian 2. Game Changer however, now appears to be finally getting an official release date, which will set the deadline for its filming.

Makers of Game Changer to announce release date soon?



After a spate of unfortunate delays which have significantly pushed the film from seeing its much-awaited release, team Game Changer will reportedly be announcing an official release date for the film soon. As per a 123Telugu report, producer Dil Raju had initially hinted at September 2024 as the timeframe for the release of Game Changer.

With the shoot for the film inching closer to completion, the report adds how the team is gearing up for an official announcement for the film's release. Starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in the lead, the music for Game Changer has notably been composed by Thaman S, whose last project was the recently released Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela led Trivikram Srinivas film, Guntur Kaaram.

Game Changer delayed due to Indian 2?



For the unversed, S Shankar currently has two big banner projects on his plates - Game Changer and Indian 2. Indian 2, led by Kamal Haasan, is a sequel to the Shankar's 1996 film titled Indian - also starring Kamal Haasan. The veteran actor will be reprising his role of Senapathy in the sequel which is affirmatively slated for an Independence Day 2024 release. This has inadvertently lead the director to prioritise the filming for this project over Game Changer.

If reports are to be believed, the makers of Indian 2 filed a suit against S Shankar alleging he cannot direct other projects prior to completing shoot for the Kamal Haasan starrer. The issue came to be resolved amicably with the director now simultaneously working on Game Changer and Indian 2.