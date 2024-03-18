Advertisement

Ram Charan's Game Changer has been through its own share of consistent delays which has significantly pushed back its release date. The S Shankar film, which is now eyeing a release in September of 2024, will reunite the on-screen pairing of Ram Charan with Kiara Advani, who last featured together in 2019 film Vineya Vidheya Rama. A interesting and elaborate update about the film has now come forth.

Game Changer to feature three political antagonists?



A recent India Glitz report has detailed what could very well prove to be the broader plot of Game Changer. As per the same, the primary character of Ram Nandan, an IAS officer, will be taking on the antics of three antagonists, essayed by Srikanth, SJ Surya, and Naveen Chandra. Not just this, Ram Charan will reportedly be playing a dual role in the film.

While Ram Charan will be essaying the role of Ram Nandan, that will only be the younger role essayed by the actor. The elder version of the actor, his second role, will see the actor star as his own father in the role of Appanna. Appanna is a normal yet noble man who attempts to set up a political party with the intention of serving his community. Appanna's trusted assocaite Srikanth, however, betrays him to give way to the selfish SJ Surya who wants to take over.

Why was Game Changer delayed?



Game Changer stands delayed owing to director S Shankar's divided attention between this project and Kamal Haasan's Indian 2.The latter has been prioritised by the director as the film, also a political thriller, is reportedly eyeing a release on April 14, coinciding with the occasion of Tamil New Year.

Game Changer however, is finally back on track, currently in the midst of a key schedule in Mandutendal, Vizag.