Adivi Sesh, who is busy with the shooting of his upcoming film Goodachari 2, has shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) look from the sets. The actor kicked off the shooting of the next action spy thriller in Hyderabad in December and announced the start of a sequel film with a monochrome photo of Adivi from the sets featuring him in a formal ensemble. Helmed by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi, the film also stars Banita Sandhu in a pivotal role.

Inside Adivi Sesh's Goodachari 2 shooting session

Adivi took to his X handle and shared a mirror selfie showcasing scars on his face. The BTS image has set the stage for heightened suspense and thrills, hinting at a new and riveting avatar for the actor. He wrote in the caption, "Shoot life 2 days ago”.

Earlier, Adivi Sesh, dressed in a crisp suit, the Major actor took to Instagram and announced the film going on floors. He wrote: "It Begins. MASSIVE. This is how we do it." He even shared a picture of the clapboard.

More about Goodachari 2

The film is the next instalment in the successful Goodachari franchise. It is a story of a spy, who is on a mission to fight for his nation outside of India. The film is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal under the banner of People Media Factory, Abhishek Agarwal Arts, and AK Entertainments. The crew also includes Sricharan Pakala as the music composer and Kodati Pavan Kalyan as the editor.

(A photo from Adivi Sesh from the sets | Image: Adivi/X)

What's next for Adivi Sesh

Apart from Goodachari 2, the actor also has Dacoit, co-starring Shruti Haasan in the lineup. The actor announced the film last year and shared the teaser, offering a glimpse into the film. The Pan-India drama is billed as a gripping story of two former lovers, who must unite to commit a series of robberies to change their lives. It is being shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu.