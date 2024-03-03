English
Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 18:34 IST

Gopichand Promises Bhimaa To Be 'Feast For All', Credits Producer For Bringing Him On Board

Gopichand will next be seen in action thriller Bhimaa. The pre-release event for the film saw the actor express his vote of confidence in favour of the film.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Gopichand
Gopichand | Image:X
  • 2 min read
Gopichand is currently gearing up for the release of his next, Bhimaa. The action thriller, slated for an early March release will be clashing at the box office with Vishwak Sen's Gaami as well as Ajay Devgn and Jyothika's Shaitan. However, Gopichand has full faith in the potential for the film, something he affirmed at its recently held pre-release event.

Gopichand vouches for Bhimaa's entertainment value


Gopichand has always been known to maintain a humble demeanour in all his past interviews and media appearances. However, the actor appears to have enough faith in the potential for Bhimaa, which he went on to vouch for, at the film's pre-release event.

He said, "Normally, I won’t give big statements, but Bhimaa will be a feast for all. I thank my producer, Radhamohan Garu, for his wonderful support, which made me do another film for him."

Gopichand credits Bhimaa producer for bringing him on board


Bhimaa will feature Gopichand in the role of an IPS officer. Gopichand's speech at the event also saw him thank co-producer Sridhar Garu for making the film come to life - particularly bringing him on board for the film. 

He said, "My co-producer, Sridhar Garu, was the reason Bhimaa happened. He introduced director Harsha to me. I enjoyed every moment of the shoot. I thank my co-stars, Malvika Sharma and Priya Bhavani Shankar. Ravi Basrur gave an extraordinary background score. I thank the police officials and the management of Kakatiya Government College for lending their support to our event. DOP Swamy did an incredible job, and he provided us with great visuals". Gopichand's gratitude speech also saw him extend a vote of thanks to the chief guests for the pre-release event, MLA Rajendra Garu, Padma Shree Gaddam Samayya Garu, and Seethakka Garu’s son. Bhimma will release in theatres on March 8. 

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 18:34 IST

