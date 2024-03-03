Advertisement

Gopichand is currently gearing up for the release of his next, Bhimaa. The action thriller, slated for an early March release will be clashing at the box office with Vishwak Sen's Gaami as well as Ajay Devgn and Jyothika's Shaitan. However, Gopichand has full faith in the potential for the film, something he affirmed at its recently held pre-release event.

Advertisement

Gopichand vouches for Bhimaa's entertainment value



Gopichand has always been known to maintain a humble demeanour in all his past interviews and media appearances. However, the actor appears to have enough faith in the potential for Bhimaa, which he went on to vouch for, at the film's pre-release event.

Advertisement



He said, "Normally, I won’t give big statements, but Bhimaa will be a feast for all. I thank my producer, Radhamohan Garu, for his wonderful support, which made me do another film for him."

Advertisement

Gopichand credits Bhimaa producer for bringing him on board



Bhimaa will feature Gopichand in the role of an IPS officer. Gopichand's speech at the event also saw him thank co-producer Sridhar Garu for making the film come to life - particularly bringing him on board for the film.

Advertisement





He said, "My co-producer, Sridhar Garu, was the reason Bhimaa happened. He introduced director Harsha to me. I enjoyed every moment of the shoot. I thank my co-stars, Malvika Sharma and Priya Bhavani Shankar. Ravi Basrur gave an extraordinary background score. I thank the police officials and the management of Kakatiya Government College for lending their support to our event. DOP Swamy did an incredible job, and he provided us with great visuals". Gopichand's gratitude speech also saw him extend a vote of thanks to the chief guests for the pre-release event, MLA Rajendra Garu, Padma Shree Gaddam Samayya Garu, and Seethakka Garu’s son. Bhimma will release in theatres on March 8.