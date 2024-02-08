English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 20:14 IST

Guntur Kaaram Becomes Mahesh Babu's Biggest Opener Of All Time, Mints ₹94 Crore Worldwide

Mahesh Babu has marked the biggest opener of his career with Trivikram Sirinivas' Guntur Kaaram which released in theatres on Janury 12.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Guntur Kaaram, Mahesh Babu
Guntur Kaaram | Image:Guntur Kaaram/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mahesh Babu has just seen through the release of arguably one of the most anticipated Telugu films for the year - Guntur Kaaram. The Trivikram Srinivas film incidentally also marks the end of Mahesh Babu's impromptu hiatus from the silver screen, his last release having been 2022 film Sakaru Vaari Paata. Guntur Kaaram has now created a new record for Mahesh Babu, with the biggest opening day in the actor's career.

Guntur Kaaram becomes the biggest opener of Mahesh Babu's career

Guntur Kaaram released in theatres on January 12. As per an official update from Haarika and Hassine Creations - the production house that has bankrolled the project - the film has earned a total of ₹94 crores worldwide gross. The achievement has been dubbed by the makers as an "all-time record in regional cinema" in addition to being Mahesh Babu's biggest opener. It must be noted that the film has achieved this feat despite releasing in theatres in a direct box office clash with the Teja Sajja led Prasanth Varma film, Hanu Man, which has been receiving positive reviews from audience.

Advertisement


The X post read, "Biggest opening day ever for the Reigning Super @urstrulyMahesh #GunturKaaram strikes a 𝐑𝐄𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐃 𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝟗𝟒 𝐂𝐑 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐬 Worldwide on Day 1 ~ 𝗔𝗟𝗟 𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘 𝗥𝗘𝗖𝗢𝗥𝗗 in regional cinema! Watch the #BlockbusterGunturKaaram at cinemas near you now!..."

Advertisement

Guntur Kaaram's day 1 box office report


As per a Sacnilk report, Guntur Kaaram's India collections alone, across all the five languages it has released in - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada - has been ₹42 crores. With these numbers, Guntur Kaaram has also beaten all-time Telugu blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise's day 1 collection.

Advertisement

For context, the Allu Arjun led Pushpa had earned ₹38.15 crores in its India collections on its opening day. Guntur Kaaram is currently running in theatres. 

Advertisement

Published January 13th, 2024 at 20:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

4 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

4 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

7 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

7 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

7 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

10 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

10 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

10 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

14 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World3 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement