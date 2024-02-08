Advertisement

Mahesh Babu has just seen through the release of arguably one of the most anticipated Telugu films for the year - Guntur Kaaram. The Trivikram Srinivas film incidentally also marks the end of Mahesh Babu's impromptu hiatus from the silver screen, his last release having been 2022 film Sakaru Vaari Paata. Guntur Kaaram has now created a new record for Mahesh Babu, with the biggest opening day in the actor's career.

Guntur Kaaram becomes the biggest opener of Mahesh Babu's career

Guntur Kaaram released in theatres on January 12. As per an official update from Haarika and Hassine Creations - the production house that has bankrolled the project - the film has earned a total of ₹94 crores worldwide gross. The achievement has been dubbed by the makers as an "all-time record in regional cinema" in addition to being Mahesh Babu's biggest opener. It must be noted that the film has achieved this feat despite releasing in theatres in a direct box office clash with the Teja Sajja led Prasanth Varma film, Hanu Man, which has been receiving positive reviews from audience.

Biggest opening day ever for the Reigning Super 🌟 @urstrulyMahesh 🕺😎#GunturKaaram strikes a 𝐑𝐄𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐃 𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝟗𝟒 𝐂𝐑 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐬 Worldwide on Day 1 ~ 𝗔𝗟𝗟 𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘 𝗥𝗘𝗖𝗢𝗥𝗗 in regional cinema! 🔥🔥



Watch the #BlockbusterGunturKaaram at cinemas near you… pic.twitter.com/TNNMBjVLeI — Haarika & Hassine Creations (@haarikahassine) January 13, 2024



Guntur Kaaram's day 1 box office report



As per a Sacnilk report, Guntur Kaaram's India collections alone, across all the five languages it has released in - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada - has been ₹42 crores. With these numbers, Guntur Kaaram has also beaten all-time Telugu blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise's day 1 collection.

For context, the Allu Arjun led Pushpa had earned ₹38.15 crores in its India collections on its opening day. Guntur Kaaram is currently running in theatres.