Updated January 13th, 2024 at 12:27 IST

Guntur Kaaram Box Office Day 1: Mahesh Babu Starrer Leads Five-Way Sankranti Clash

Guntur Kaaram marks the third collaboration between Mahesh Babu and director Trivikram. The film was released alongside Captain Miller, Ayalaan and HanuMan.

Republic Entertainment Desk
A poster of Guntur Kaaram.
A poster of Guntur Kaaram. | Image:Instagram
  • 2 min read
Guntur Kaaram released in theatres on January 12 alongside other Pongal releases like Captain Miller, Ayalaan, HanuMan and Merry Christmas. The film is headlined by Mahesh Babu and marks his third collaboration with director Trivikram. Despite clashing with other major releases, the action flick has amassed a staggering collection on its opening day. 

Guntur Kaaram beats Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa’s collection

Guntur Kaaram has drawn audiences to housefull theatres on its opening day. As per early estimates by Sacnilk, the film has minted ₹42 crore in India, all languages combined. The Mahesh Babu starrer became the first film after Prabhas’ Salaar to be granted an early morning and midnight show in the state of Telangana. The notice stated that the government “after careful examination of the matter hereby permits to allow 6 shows starting from 4 AM for a period of one week from January 12 to January 18" in all the Telangana theatres. 

However, despite the early morning show Guntur Kaaram was unable to beat the opening day collection of Prabhas starrer Salaar. The Prashanth Neel directorial minted ₹90.7 crore in all languages and ₹66.75 crore in Telugu alone. However, Guntur Kaaram has beat the day 1 collection of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 1: The Rise. The Telugu version of the Allu Arjun starrer minted ₹38.15 crore, as per Sacnilk.  

All about Guntur Kaaram 

Guntur Kaaram official poster | Image: Mahesh Babu/Instagram

Guntur Kaaram, directed by Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo famed director Trivikram Srinivas, stars Mahesh Babu, Sree Leela and Meenakshi Chaudhary in the lead roles. The film also features veterans like Ramya Krishnan, Jagapathi Babu, and Prakash Raj in important roles.  The music for the film is composed by Thaman S. The film is all set to hit the theatres globally on January 12. 

 

Published January 13th, 2024 at 10:25 IST

