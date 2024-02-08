Advertisement

Guntur Kaaram hit the big screen on January 12, coinciding with the Sankranti holiday. The film is headlined by Mahesh Babu and is directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film was released alongside Captain Miller, Ayalaan, HanuMan, Merry Christmas and a day before Saindhav and Naa Saami Ranga. However, among all the holiday releases, the Mahesh Babu film has emerged as the highest-grosser.

Guntur Kaaram becomes highest grosser among all Pongal releases

Guntur Kaaram garnered the highest collection on the first weekend of its release, among all other Pongal releases. The Mahesh Babu film opened to a staggering ₹41.3 crore at the domestic box office. On the second day, the film minted ₹13.55 crore and as per early estimates provided by Sacnilk, the movie raked in ₹14.25 crore on Sunday.

The film’s total collection has amassed to a staggering ₹69.10 crore. Among the other releases, Dhanush starrer Captain Miller raked in ₹23.40 crore on the opening weekend. However, the film has not released in Telugu yet. Teja Sajja starrer HanuMan minted ₹40.15 crore, in India on day 3. Ayalaan, which was also released on the same day earned ₹13.05 crore and the sole Hindi release Merry Christmas amassed a total of ₹9.65 crore at the domestic box office.

Can Guntur Kaaram sustain competition from new releases?

While the Mahesh Babu starrer has been able to assert dominance at the box office till now, the film further finds itself in a tussle with Nagarjuna starrer Naa Saami Ranga and Venkatesh Daggubati starrer Saindhav. Both the films released on a one-a-day gap with Guntur Kaaram but is garnering attention from the audience.

Saindhav, released on January 13, opened to a decent ₹3.8 crore at the domestic box office. The film raked in another ₹3 crore taking its total to ₹6.80 crore. Naa Saami Ranga was the final Sankranti release that hit the big screen on January and minted ₹5 crore on its opening day.