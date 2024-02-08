English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 10:25 IST

Guntur Kaaram BO Day 2: Mahesh Babu Film Emerges As Highest Grosser Among Other Pongal Releases

Guntur Kaaram hit the big screen on January 12 alongside Captain Miller, Ayalaan, HanuMan and Merry Christmas. The Mahesh Babu film has become highest grosser.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Mahesh Babu in Guntur Kaaram
Mahesh Babu in Guntur Kaaram | Image:X/Mahesh Babu fanpage
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Guntur Kaaram hit the big screen on January 12, coinciding with the Sankranti holiday. The film is headlined by Mahesh Babu and is directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film was released alongside Captain Miller, Ayalaan, HanuMan, Merry Christmas and a day before Saindhav and Naa Saami Ranga. However, among all the holiday releases, the Mahesh Babu film has emerged as the highest-grosser. 

Guntur Kaaram becomes highest grosser among all Pongal releases 

Guntur Kaaram garnered the highest collection on the first weekend of its release, among all other Pongal releases. The Mahesh Babu film opened to a staggering ₹41.3 crore at the domestic box office. On the second day, the film minted ₹13.55 crore and as per early estimates provided by Sacnilk, the movie raked in ₹14.25 crore on Sunday.

The film’s total collection has amassed to a staggering ₹69.10 crore. Among the other releases, Dhanush starrer Captain Miller raked in ₹23.40 crore on the opening weekend. However, the film has not released in Telugu yet. Teja Sajja starrer HanuMan minted ₹40.15 crore, in India on day 3. Ayalaan, which was also released on the same day earned ₹13.05 crore and the sole Hindi release Merry Christmas amassed a total of ₹9.65 crore at the domestic box office. 

Can Guntur Kaaram sustain competition from new releases? 

While the Mahesh Babu starrer has been able to assert dominance at the box office till now, the film further finds itself in a tussle with Nagarjuna starrer Naa Saami Ranga and Venkatesh Daggubati starrer Saindhav. Both the films released on a one-a-day gap with Guntur Kaaram but is garnering attention from the audience. 

An official poster of Guntur Kaaram | Image: Instagram 

Saindhav, released on January 13, opened to a decent ₹3.8 crore at the domestic box office. The film raked in another ₹3 crore taking its total to ₹6.80 crore. Naa Saami Ranga was the final Sankranti release that hit the big screen on January and minted ₹5 crore on its opening day. 

Advertisement

Published January 15th, 2024 at 10:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

2 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

5 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

5 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

5 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

8 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

8 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

8 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

12 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    Worldan hour ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement