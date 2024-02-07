Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 08:18 IST

Guntur Kaaram Box Office Day 6: Mahesh Babu Starrer Mints ₹100 Crore In India

Guntur Kaaram starring Mahesh Babu is running successfully in theatres. After six days of its release, the film managed to cross ₹100 crore in India.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Mahesh Babu in Guntur Kaaram
Mahesh Babu in Guntur Kaaram | Image:X/Mahesh Babu fanpage
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Guntur Kaaram, starring Mahesh Babu, collected ₹41.5 crore in India, surpassing Allu Arjun's Pushpa in Telugu language. However, after competing against other Sankranti releases such as HanuMan, Captain Miller, Ayalaan, and others, the film received lukewarm reviews from both audiences and critics. On its second day, January 13, the film earned only ₹13.55 crore in India, a significant 70% drop. On day three, the film collected ₹14.5 crore, and on day four, it earned an estimated ₹14.50 crore. Despite a drop in revenue, the film scored in double digits on day six, according to Sacnilk.

A still from Guntur Kaaram | Image: X

 

Guntur Kaaram likely to enter ₹100 crore club in India

Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram hit the theatres on January 12 alongside other releases. While the film is still performing well at the box office, it is facing a tough competition from Teja Sajja's HanuMan as it surpassed its collection on January 17. As per Sacnilk, Guntur Kaaram saw a drop and earned an estimated amount of ₹7 crore at the box office. Now, the total collection of the film stands at ₹100.95 crore. Further, the Mahesh Babu starrer enjoyed a Telugu occupancy of 28.34 percent in India on January 17.

A still from Guntur Kaaram | Image: X

 

Guntur Kaaram's team to take legal action

Despite garnering positive reviews from both audiences and critics, Guntur Kaaram starring Mahesh Babu fell victim to what appears to be a deliberate effort to tarnish its image. The alleged orchestration of fake votes is believed to be part of a larger strategy by an unidentified anti-group. 

A still from Guntur Kaaram | Image: X

 

The Film Chamber is reportedly sending legal notices to BookMyShow, demanding a thorough investigation into the alleged fake voting campaign. The film's team, along with the producer, is reportedly scheduled to meet with cyber crime police on Monday to officially file a complaint. The aim is to take legal action against those engaged in negative publicity, with concerns looming about the potential decrease in movie collections due to the alleged zero rating.

Published January 18th, 2024 at 08:18 IST

