Advertisement

Guntur Kaaram starring Mahesh Babu released on the occasion of Sankranthi and emerged as the biggest opener of the actor's career. However, on day two, the film witnessed a huge drop in its earnings in India and worldwide. The question is whether or not it can bounce back on Sunday and put up a respectable three-day total while paving the way for a good run ahead at the box office.

A still from Guntur Kaaram | Image: IMDb

Guntur Kaaram box office collection takes a hit

The Mahesh Babu starrer opened at the worldwide box office with ₹94 crore gross collection. In two days, the film collection reached ₹127 crore. This means that after taking an opening close to ₹100 crore, the film minted nearly ₹33 crore on its second day. The film's business has taken a hit by 65 per cent, which is shocking because the drop happened on Saturday.

Guntur Kaarm poster | Image: IMDb

In India, the story is similar. According to Sacnilk, Guntur Kaaram earned ₹41.3 crore for its Telugu version on day 1. On day 2, however, it could only collect ₹13.55 crore, taking its total collection to ₹54.85 crore. This is a drop of 68 per cent at the domestic box office, which is believed to be a stronghold for Mahesh Babu. In the US, according to the makers, the movie has crossed $2 million mark in two days. The drop in the collection of the film can also be attributed to the negative reviews of the film that are floating widely on social media.

Advertisement

Guntur Kaaram makers encourage viewers to watch the film despite negative reviews

The makers of Guntur Kaaram, Dil Raju and Naga Vamsi, at a press conference, encouraged Mahesh Babu fans to watch the film in theatres amid negative reviews of the film on social media. "If you walk in after hearing all negative talk, you end up focusing more on the shortcomings rather than the good parts," Dil Raju shared.

Advertisement

It seems unlikely that Guntur Kaaram will be able to recover at the box office on its third day as its biggest competitor HanuMan, starring Teja Sajja, is doing exceptionally well, not just in Telugu states but in North where the Hindi version is doing better than Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's Merry Christmas.