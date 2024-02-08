Advertisement

Guntur Kaaram hit the big screens today, January 12, coinciding with the Makar Sankranti holiday. The film is headlined by Mahesh Babu marking his third collaboration with director Trivikram Srinivas. After Salaar, Guntur Kaaram is the film that was granted early morning and midnight shows by the Telangana government. The state government permitted 4 am and 1 am shows for a period of one week of the film’s theatrical run. Consequently, fans of the actor flocked to the theatres to catch the film’s early morning shows and shared their reviews of it on social media. Netizen’s reaction points towards a mixed review of Mahesh Babu starrer.

Fans about Guntur Kaaram: Mahesh Babu saves the movie

As soon as Guntur Kaaram hit the big screens, fans flocked in high numbers to watch the film in theatres. According to the first reviews of the movie, the Mahesh Babu starrer lacks a solid story but is saved by the actor’s massy entertaining dialogues and performance. A user summed up the film by writing, “1st half good, 2nd half decent, Mahesh Babu one-man show.”

A screengrab of a fan's review of Guntur Kaaram | Image: Obito Uchiha/X

Another user commented, “Below average flick #GunturKaraam Mahesh babu’s screen presence 👌👌 was the only saviour. Guntur Karam remains spiceless 😷 You may watch it for Babu.”

Advertisement

A screengrab of a fan's review of Guntur Kaaram | Image: Ananthapur Mahesh FC/X

Other viewers were also of the opinion that Mahesh Babu carried the film on his shoulder.

A screengrab of a fan's review of Guntur Kaaram | Image: Suraj Reddy/X

A Tweet also called the film ‘below average’ and read, “Mahesh Babu’s Energetic screen presence, SreeLeela & her Dance, Few Comedy Seq Gud. Meenakshi Dummy. Music ok. Songs choreo gud. Highly Outdated Story & Narration frm Guruji. No high moments or Emotions. Strictly for MB Fans. BELOW AVERAGE!”

Advertisement

A screengrab of a fan's review of Guntur Kaaram | Image: CK review/X

A screengrab of a fan's review of Guntur Kaaram | Image: Akhil/X

A screengrab of a fan's review of Guntur Kaaram | Image: Toronto Saab/X

Trade experts believe Guntur Kaaram will rake in ₹35-₹70 crore on opening day

Republic Digital spoke to trade experts to get an estimate on how much the Mahesh Babu film will rake in on its opening day. The numbers predicted by the trade analysts ranged between ₹35 crore to ₹70 crore. Trade expert analyst Sumit Kadel says, " I think the film will open in the range of approximately ₹40 to ₹50 crore gross across India and the major chunk of the collection will come from the domestic market, the local market, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana."

Advertisement

The analysts also believed that the film’s collection would depend on a positive word of mouth. Kadel mentioned that Guntur Kaaram might rake in ₹70- ₹90 crore on its first weekend at the domestic box office. Guntur Kaaram also features SreeLeela in the lead role.