Updated January 10th, 2024 at 10:52 IST

Guntur Kaaram: Mahesh Babu gets emotional during promotions, calls the audience his 'parents'

Mahesh Babu was promoting his upcoming film Guntur Kaaram in Guntur with director Trivikram on Tuesday.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Mahesh Babu
Mahesh Babu | Image:X/Ranbir fanpage
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Mahesh Babu, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Guntur Kaaram, is on a promotional spree. The superstar, along with the director Trivikram, attended a pre-release event in Guntur, Andra Pradesh, where he got emotional on knowing that it is his 25th year in the film industry and called the audience his "everything".

Mahesh Babu's emotional speech

During an event, a video was played that chronicled actor Mahesh Babu's journey in the film industry. During the event, the actor realized that this year he would be completing 25 years in July. Overjoyed, the actor shared his happiness with the audience and said that he couldn't believe it, and his director Trivikram had to confirm the same for him. The superstar also thanked the audience and mentioned that he would never forget the love they have shown him, which keeps him growing every year.

(A poster of Guntur Kaaram | Image: Instagram)

"Thank you so much. I am speechless, I don’t know how else to thank you except to fold my hands for you all in gratitude. You guys will always be in my heart," the actor continued. As the film is releasing during Sankranti, the actor recalled how Sankranti used to be a "great festival" both for him and his father Krishna. They used to release their films during Sankranti, which would invariably become blockbusters.

However, this Sankranti will be different for Mahesh Babu, as his father, the legendary actor, died on November 14, 2022, due to a heart attack. Because of this, his father will not be there to review his film this time.

(A photo from the event | Image: Namrata Shirodkar/Instagram)

He said, "I feel a little different this time because my father is no longer with us. He used to watch my films and tell me about the box office collections and records broken, which always made me very happy. I used to wait for his phone calls, and that's why I make these movies. Now, it's up to you (the audience) to take care of my film."

(A poster of Guntur Kaaram | Image: Instagram)

He concluded his speech by saying, "You are all like my parents, and I pray that your love and blessings will always be with me."

More about Guntur Kaaram

The film stars Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishna, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, and Brahmanandam, in pivotal roles. The film will be clashing with HanuMan, Saindhav and Naa Saami Ranga.
 

Published January 10th, 2024 at 00:00 IST

