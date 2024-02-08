Advertisement

Mahesh Babu is all set to star in his upcoming film Guntur Kaaram. The film will hit the big screens on January 12. Ahead of the film’s release, the makers hosted a pre-release event in Hyderabad. Following the event’s release, the actor’s wife Namrata Shirodkar took to her social media to pen a note of gratitude for Mahesh Babu’s fans.

Mahesh Babu’s wife says the actor has become an ‘emotion’

On January 9, Namrata took to her social media account to share a video from the pre-release event of Guntur Kaaram. In the video, Mahesh Babu can be seen addressing the massive crowd. Along with the video she wrote in the caption, “I’m probably the last person to stand up and speak about how loved MB is amongst his fans—super fans!! It’s always been the people of our two states and so many all over the world who shower immense love on him from time to time. They have been supportive of him in all his endeavours and push him to work even harder!!”

Namrata mentioned she was particularly overwhelmed by the fan’s reception of the film in Guntur, which is their hometown. She added that Mahesh Babu has become an ‘emotion’ for the people. She added, “But today, after seeing the reception he and his GK team received in our very own hometown, Guntur, I can proudly say that MB, you have grown to become an emotion for your people… and this love we as a family will cherish for as long as we live♥️♥️♥️ I also want to add that we always reciprocate our love in more ways than one, and I sincerely hope you receive it as much 🙏🙏🙏 I take this opportunity to say thank you to all of you who love him so dearly!I’m filled with gratitude. 🙏 My heart is full. 🙏🙏🙏”

Mahesh Babu gets emotional during promotions, calls the audience his 'parents'

During the pre-release event, a video that chronicled Mahesh Babu's journey in the film industry was played. Overwhelmed, the actor shared his happiness with the audience and said that he couldn't believe it, and his director Trivikram had to confirm the same for him. The superstar also thanked the audience and mentioned that he would never forget the love they have shown him, which keeps him growing every year.

The actor could be seen getting emotional. He recalled his father and said, “Thank you so much. I am speechless, I don’t know how else to thank you except to fold my hands for you all in gratitude. You guys will always be in my heart.” As the film is releasing during Sankranti, the actor recalled how Sankranti used to be a "great festival" both for him and his father Krishna. They used to release their films during Sankranti, which would invariably become blockbusters.