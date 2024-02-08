English
Updated January 10th, 2024 at 22:31 IST

It's controversial/ Guntur Kaaram music director refuses to give speech at pre-release event post music controversy

Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram has been embroiled in a controversy over its music which has largely been met with negative reactions from the audience.

Republic Entertainment Desk
S Thaman
S Thaman | Image:X
The makers of Guntur Kaaram are just a few days away from the release of what is the first big Telugu film of 2024, Guntur Kaaram. The film will be directly clashing with the Teja Sajja led Hanu Man. In the runup to Guntur Kaaram's release, the project has courted palpable controversy when it comes to its music - something which has been much criticised by the audience. There have also been multiple reports regarding Mahesh Babu not being happy with the film's overall music. Guntur Kaaram's music controversy now further stands fanned by music director Thaman's brief statement during the film's pre-release event.

S Thaman makes brief but telling statement at Guntur Kaaram pre-release event


S Thaman is known to be a forthcoming public figure. The music director, who has been associated who has given the background score and composed the songs for several big banner projects to the tune of Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu, Nandamuri Balakrishna's Bhagavanth Kesari and Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata to name a few, is known to make elaborate statements about his work as well as his dynamic with the heroes of his films, has chosen to take a step back from his gregarious personality.

S Thaman opted to put on a somber front at the Guntur Kaaram pre-release event, keeping his comments on the film to a minimum. When handed the mike, instead of the long speech that was being anticipated, Thaman kept it short, simply saying, "“I am going to share a tweet now, and I am not going to talk about anything today." It is worth noting that this sudden shift comes shortly after the controversy surrounding Guntur Kaaram's music.

What is the controversy surrounding Guntur Kaaram's album?


While the film's first single, Dum Masala, was received well by the audience, the second single Oh My Baby, came under fire. The negative audience reaction was fueled by producer Naga Vamsi abrasively stepping in to defend the song and the film. The third single, Kurchini Madatha Petti, was also met with the same response.

There were also a Gulte report, suggesting that Mahesh Babu was not happy with the film's overall album with several other noted music directors being brought in to compose singles which were then discarded, landing the album back in the hands of Thaman. Guntur Kaaram will release in theatres on January 12.

Published January 10th, 2024 at 22:31 IST

