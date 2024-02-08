English
Updated January 16th, 2024 at 17:36 IST

It's controversial/ Guntur Kaaram Star Mahesh Babu Discourages Smoking, Says He Used 'Ayurvedic Beedi' In Film

Mahesh Babu has recently revealed how he has not smoked a single cigarette or beedi for Guntur Kaaram. The actor also actively discouraged the habit.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Mahesh Babu
Mahesh Babu | Image:X
Mahesh Babu has just seen through the release of arguably one of the biggest Telugu releases of the year - Guntur Kaaram. The Trivikram Srinivas directorial, which also stars Sreeleela, released in theatres on the rather crowded Sankranti weekend, dated January 12. The actor recently shared an interesting detail about the proceedings of the film - particularly in relation to his character's tendency to smoke.

Mahesh Babu reveals he never lit a cigarette for Guntur Kaaram


Mahesh Babu does not smoke. However, his character in Guntur Kaaram is an avid smoker - almost every poster of the film carries a glimpse of Mahesh Babu in the midst of lighting a cigarette. Knowing the kind of message this might send out to the impressionable section of his fans, the actor has now clarified that he did not smoke a single cigarette in lieu of shooting for Guntur Kaaram.

In an interview with Aakashavaani, in which he was accompanied by Sreeleela, the actor revealed how every 'cigarette' that one sees in Guntur Kaaram, is actually an ayurvedic beedi. The actor went on to profess how he himself does not smoke and neither does he profess it just because one of his character's indulges in the practice. The actor further went onto reveal how the beedi's in question were made with clove leaves.

Thalapathy Vijay had landed in controversy over smoking on screen


For context, Thalapathy Vijay's last release was the Lokesh Kanagaraj helmed Leo. The first song from the film - Naa Ready - saw the actor smoking a cigarette with the lyrics professing substance abuse and unruly behaviour. A case was soon filed by a Chennai based social activist with the Commissioner of Police against Thalapathy Vijay under the Narcotics Control Act.

The internet had a divided reaction over the allegations with some insisting that the character required it while others were of the opinion that the actor must be mindful of his on-screen actions considering the kind of influence he enjoys.

Published January 16th, 2024 at 17:36 IST

