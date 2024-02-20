English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 20th, 2024 at 14:36 IST

Guntur Kaaram Star Sreeleela Seeks Blessings At Tirupati, Distributes Prasadam To Paps | Watch

A video from Sreeleela’s Tirupati visit surfaced online on Tuesday. The actress was seen greeting fans as she approached the mandir for darshan.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sreeleela
Sreeleela | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Sreeleela recently visited the Tirupati temple with her family. The actress’ visit to the holy place attracted the attention of the paparazzi and her devoted fans. She entered the sacred site dressed in traditional garb. Sreeleela shared glimpses of her visit on social media. 

Sreeleela visits Tirupati amid fan frenzy 

A video from Sreeleela’s Tirupati visit surfaced online earlier today. The actress was seen greeting fans as they called out to her when she approached the mandir for darshan. Before going inside, she also posed for a few pictures with her admirers. She gave some prasadam to a paparazzi after she emerged in response to their request. Supporters persisted in swarming her for photos as the security attempted to make room for the actress. 

 

Talking to the media at the location, Sreeleela said, “I feel very happy to be here. I used to visit Tirupati with my family as a child. But it’s been a long while since I’ve been here. I came here when I debuted in Telugu with Pelli SandaD and could only come here now. I have projects lined up that are yet to be announced.”

Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor at Tirupati Balaji

A month ago, Janhvi Kapoor was spotted at the Tirupati Temple. In the visuals obtained by ANI, the actor can be seen walking towards the temple to seek the blessings of Lord Balaji with tollywood actor Maheswari. Her rumoured boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, also accompanied her on the temple visit. 

Advertisement

 

For the auspicious occasion, she chose a golden saree while Shikhar wore a white dhoti-kurta. Maheswari wore a green coloured suit. A video of the actress is doing rounds on social media. This is not the first time the Mili actress has taken a trip to Tirupati with her boyfriend. The rumoured lovebirds previously took the spiritual trip in April 2023 as well. 

 

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published February 20th, 2024 at 14:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Media assaulted

14 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

15 hours ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

15 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal In Gym Session

15 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha Exits Airport

15 hours ago
BhumI Pednekar

Bhumi In Co-ord Set

15 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri's Stylish Look

15 hours ago
Diya-Dalan Wedding

Diya-Dalan Wedding Day

15 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam-Anand Turn Heads

15 hours ago
Actor Suriya

Suriya's Day Out With Son

16 hours ago
Suresh Raina's son Rio batting in nets

Raina's son bats in nets

16 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

21 hours ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita In Cream Saree

21 hours ago
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Snapped

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika t BAFTA Award

21 hours ago
Fans Cheer For Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh's Fans Cheer

21 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

a day ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Do You Know These Pros And Cons Of Scrubbing Your Face?

    Lifestyle7 minutes ago

  2. All 8 Ballots Have Votes Cast in Favour of AAP, SC on C'garh Mayor Poll

    India News7 minutes ago

  3. F1 Testing 2024: Full Schedule, Live Streaming For Formula 1 Pre-Season

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  4. Newly retired Tiwary calls for greater emphasises on Ranji Trophy

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  5. UP Board Exams 2024 from Feb 22 for over 55 lakh students

    Education11 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo