Advertisement

Sreeleela recently visited the Tirupati temple with her family. The actress’ visit to the holy place attracted the attention of the paparazzi and her devoted fans. She entered the sacred site dressed in traditional garb. Sreeleela shared glimpses of her visit on social media.

Sreeleela visits Tirupati amid fan frenzy

A video from Sreeleela’s Tirupati visit surfaced online earlier today. The actress was seen greeting fans as they called out to her when she approached the mandir for darshan. Before going inside, she also posed for a few pictures with her admirers. She gave some prasadam to a paparazzi after she emerged in response to their request. Supporters persisted in swarming her for photos as the security attempted to make room for the actress.

Talking to the media at the location, Sreeleela said, “I feel very happy to be here. I used to visit Tirupati with my family as a child. But it’s been a long while since I’ve been here. I came here when I debuted in Telugu with Pelli SandaD and could only come here now. I have projects lined up that are yet to be announced.”

Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor at Tirupati Balaji

A month ago, Janhvi Kapoor was spotted at the Tirupati Temple. In the visuals obtained by ANI, the actor can be seen walking towards the temple to seek the blessings of Lord Balaji with tollywood actor Maheswari. Her rumoured boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, also accompanied her on the temple visit.

Advertisement

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh | Actress Janhvi Kapoor visits Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple in Tirumala to offer prayers. pic.twitter.com/ujbv32kNM7 — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2024

For the auspicious occasion, she chose a golden saree while Shikhar wore a white dhoti-kurta. Maheswari wore a green coloured suit. A video of the actress is doing rounds on social media. This is not the first time the Mili actress has taken a trip to Tirupati with her boyfriend. The rumoured lovebirds previously took the spiritual trip in April 2023 as well.