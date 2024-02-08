Advertisement

Prasanth Varma's Hanu Man is all set to make its box office debut soon on the January 12, 2024. The film that features Teja Sajja in the lead role has drawn inspiration from Hindu mythology. The film's director Prasanth Varma recently shed light on the inspiration behind his superhero movie and the influence of 'Bhartiya Itihas' (Indian history) in his cinematic endeavors.

Hanu Man director Prasanth reveals about the blend of superhero magic

During a promotional event in New Delhi alongside lead actor Teja Sajja, Prasanth reflected on his childhood fascination with historical narratives. He shared, “Itihas was a subject I was deeply passionate about in school. The characters and stories were always present around me, offering valuable lessons and inspiration.” He emphasized the relevance of these characters as motivational and inspirational figures for the present generation, expressing a strong connection to their qualities.

Prasanth, known for his diverse works including Awe, Kalki, and Zombie Reddy , highlighted how his films subtly intertwine elements from Indian history. He further added, “Across my films, from zombie flicks to psychological thrillers and investigative dramas, there are subtle nods to our Bhartiya Itihas."

He underlined that references extend beyond character names, integrating influences from Indian history into the core fabric of his cinematic storytelling.

Hanu Man as a stepping stone

Speaking specifically about Hanu Man, Prasanth unveiled his thought process behind the superhero venture. "After the success of my previous film with Teja (Zombie Reddy), I felt I had a better platform to explore stories that deeply intrigued me," Prasanth explained. Admitting his own need to evolve as a director to handle larger historical narratives, he stated, "Considering my current stage, I decided to begin with a superhero film—a tale where an ordinary boy inherits the powers of Lord Hanuman. This might pave the way for me to gradually transition to directing more extensive historical stories."

Produced by Niranjan Reddy Kandagatla under Primeshow Entertainment, Hanu Man features a stellar cast including Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Raj Deepak Shetty, and Vinay Rai. The film is scheduled for release on January 12, promising an exciting exploration of history within the realms of superhero cinema.