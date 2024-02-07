Advertisement

Telugu film HanuMan was a dark horse in the list of Sankranthi releases this year and has manged to come on top of its competitors. The Teja Sajja starrer has already emered as the highest-grossing Telugu film that released on Sankranthi, beating Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya. Now, it has set another record at the box office.

HanuMan on a record-breaking spree

HanuMan has become the first Indian film of 2024 to cross the ₹200 crore gross mark at the domestic box office. It has managed to beat its competitors Guntur Kaaram and Fighter in this regard. While Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela starrer Guntur Kaaram was thought to be its competitor, but HanuMan has come on top, beating the former not just in the domestic market but abroad as well.

HanuMan success driven by Hindi and Telugu versions

The Telugu version of HanuMan has emerged as its biggest contributor to its collections. The movie has done exceptionally well in Hindi has well, with its business nearing ₹50 crore mark. In the US, HanuMan has collected over $5 million, which is a record in itself for a Telugu release in the country. The worldwide gross of the film stands at ₹278.36 crore gross in almost three weeks.

After the success of HanuMan, the director Prashanth Varma has announced a sequel to his superhero film Jai HanuMan, work on which is already underway. Reportedly, Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu and Ram Charan may be roped in to different roles in the film.