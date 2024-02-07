Advertisement

After its release on the occasion of Sankranthi, Teja Sajja starrer HanuMan has been performing really well at the box office in India and abroad. At the domestic box office, the film has crossed a major milestone in just two weeks. While the film has already emerged as blockbuster, it will look to enter the ₹200 crore club now.

HanuMan enters ₹150 crore club

Driven by its tremendous business in Telugu and North Indian states, HanuMan has entered ₹150 crore club in India on its 14th day at the box office, thus making it the first Indian film of 2024 to cross this box office milestone. HanuMan's good business is despite its direct clash with Mahesh Babu starrer Guntur Kaaram, which is lagging behind HanuMan's collection in India and abroad.

HanuMan's Telugu collections stands at ₹108.79 crore, which has emerged as its biggest market, followed by Hindi, which has contributed ₹38.85 crore to its business. In the US, the film has earned over $4.5 million and will soon enter the magical $5 million mark.

HanuMan success spawns sequel

After the box office success of the film, HanuMan has spawned a sequel, titled Jai HanuMan. The film will see new cast members coming onboard the superhero universe created by director Prasanth Varma. The pre-production on the sequel has already begun with Varma sharing an update in the regard a few days back.