Updated January 19th, 2024 at 09:01 IST

HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 7: Teja Sajja Starrer Inches Towards ₹100 Crore Mark In India

On Thursday, HanuMan collected ₹9.50 crore nett in India, as per Sacnilk. Now, the total collection of the film stands at ₹89.80 crore nett.

Republic Entertainment Desk
hanuman
hanuman | Image:IMDb
HanuMan starring Teja Sajja and directed by Prasanth Varma is running successfully in theatres despite opening to a lukewarm response at the box office. The film which hit theatres on January 12 has been receiving positive reviews from audiences and critics alike for its visual effects, storyline, and much more. Following the good responses, the film is now inching closer to ₹100 crore at the domestic box office.

HanuMan poster | Image: IMDb

 

HanuMan emerges as a success among other Sankranti releases

Teja Sajja's HanuMan clashed with Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram and other Tamil films at the box office. The film gave a tough competition to other Sankranti releases and turned out to be a sleeper hit at the box office. HanuMan earned ₹100 crore in just four days despite having a limited release across the world. Due to good word of mouth, theatres are reportedly planning to add more shows for HanuMan.

HanuMan poster | Image: IMDb

 

On January 18, HanuMan collected ₹9.50 crore net in India, as per Sacnilk. Now, the total collected of the film stands at ₹89.80 crore net. Meanwhile, Guntur Kaaram, which was made on a massive budget and released alongside HanuMan, earned ₹4.65 crore on day 7 at the box office. Further, the Telugu version of the Teja Sajja starrer had an overall occupancy of 57.44 percent on January 18 in India, as per Sacnilk.

Teja Sajja felicitated by Union Minister G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy took to his social media handle X to share a few pictures of him with HanuMan actor Teja Sajja. Sharing the photos, he wrote, "Glad to have met the young talented actor of the 'Hanuman' movie, Shri @tejasajja123 Garu in New Delhi. The movie, besides being a super hit, has also joined the celebrations of Pran Prathista of Bhagwan Shree Ram in Ayodhya, by donating ₹5 from each ticket for the Bhavya Ram temple in Ayodhya."

Teja Sajja gets felicitated | Image: G Kishan Reddy/X

 

Soon after G Kishan Reddy made the post, Teja Sajja reposted it and wrote, "Respected sir. I truly feel blessed. Thanks a lot for your appreciation sir 🙏Shri @kishanreddybjp garu."

The Union Minister also revealed that the makers of HanuMan are donating ₹5 from each ticket sold for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. "The movie, besides being a super hit, has also joined the celebrations of Pran Prathista of Bhagwan Shree Ram in Ayodhya, by donating ₹5 from each ticket for the Bhavya Ram temple in Ayodhya," he added as per ANI. The film has minted more than ₹100 crores worldwide till now.

Published January 19th, 2024 at 09:01 IST

