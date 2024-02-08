Advertisement

Box Office: HanuMan starring Teja Sajja in the lead role hit theatres on January 12. The film kicked off its theatrical run with a bang, witnessing a substantial occupancy level and amassing Rs 11.91 crore on its opening day.

How much did HanuMan earn on Day 3?

HanuMan continued its triumphant journey at the box office, raking in an impressive Rs 15.50 crore on day 3 of its release, as per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk. Its total box office collection has now surged to an impressive Rs 40.15 crore. The superhero extravaganza boasted an overall 83.69% Telugu occupancy on Sunday. The afternoon shows witnessed the highest occupancy with 87.46% followed by evening shows (86.49%), night shows (84.94%) and morning shows (75.88%).

(Poster of HanuMan | Image: Teja Sajja/Instagram)

Beyond domestic success, HanuMan has already made waves in the international market, particularly in the United States. With an impressive $550,000 in earnings, the film is expected to breach the one million mark.

Advertisement

What do we know about HanuMan?

HanuMan is a story about a common man who has got superpowers from God, and how he uses it for the dharma, how he stands for righteousness is the idea of this story.

Advertisement

Directed by Prasanth Varma and produced by Niranjan Reddy Kandagatla under Primeshow Entertainment, the movie also stars Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Raj Deepak Shetty and Vinay Rai.

(Poster of HanuMan | Image: Teja Sajja/Instagram)

What are the theatrical limitations HanuMan is facing?

HanuMan garnered considerable attention even before its release, thanks to special premieres held by the makers on Thursday evening. While the opening day at the box office showcased promising results, a complaint lodged with the Telugu Film Producers Council (TFPC) has darkened the film's success.

The grievance filed by the distributor and producer alleged unfair practices by theatres in screening HanuMan. According to a statement from TFPC, Mythri Movies Distributors LLP, the distributor, had secured agreements with certain Telangana theatres for a January 12 screening. However, some theatres failed to honour the agreement prompting the distributor and producer Niranjan Reddy to file the complaint.