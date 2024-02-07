English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 24th, 2024 at 10:40 IST

HanuMan Box Office Day 12: Teja Sajja Starrer Inches Closer To ₹250 Crore Mark Worldwide

Teja Sajja starrer HanuMan is expected to touch the ₹150 cr domestic mark. However, worldwide, the film has already crossed ₹200 cr.

Republic Entertainment Desk
A still from HanuMan
A still from HanuMan | Image:Instagram/Prasanth Varma
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

HanuMan, starring Teja Sajja has become a runaway hit. Even after emerging victorious in the Sankranti clash, the film seems to be unstoppable. According to Sacnilk, the film grossed 4.25 crore on its second Tuesday. Though the figures have witnessed a decline, the film has already amassed 143 cr. 

File photo of HanuMan poster | Image: Instagram 

HanuMan to reach 250 cr mark worldwide

In the next two days, the Teja Sajja starrer is expected o touch the 150 cr domestic mark. However, worldwide, the film has already crossed 200 cr, with its current collections at 218 crore. The film has been praised by critics for its depiction of the classic good versus evil superhero story with a touch of mythology. Out of the entire collection, the film has earned more than 35 cr from its Hindi version and the original Telugu version has minted over 100 cr.

File photo of HanuMan poster | Image: Instagram

Prasanth Varma on HanuMan’s success

In a recent interview, HanuMan director Prasanth Varma stated that it is just the starting point of a new superhero franchise and its success "feels nothing short of a dream". "I didn't realise that it was all happening. It took me two-three days for all this to sink in because never in my life have I experienced so much success in terms of love from the audience," he told PTI. He further added, “All my previous films were loved by the audience, but we never made a lot of money. I was that filmmaker who makes good cinema but doesn't make a lot of money for the producers. But I think for the first time in my career, it has happened in such a way... I think it is easily 10 times more than any of my previous films.”

Advertisement

Published January 24th, 2024 at 10:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

3 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

18 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

19 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

19 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

19 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Modi 3.0 is Not Far Away, PM Sounds LS Poll Bugle; Tears Into Congress

    India News16 minutes ago

  2. Zaheer gives quick retort to KP after he took pride in dismissing Dhoni

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  3. Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's Most Romantic Moments

    Galleries19 minutes ago

  4. Modi 3.0 Inevitable, Confident PM Outlines Vision For 3rd Term

    India News19 minutes ago

  5. Servotech inks pact with Adani TotalEnergies for EV chargers

    Business News20 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement