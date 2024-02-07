Advertisement

HanuMan, starring Teja Sajja has become a runaway hit. Even after emerging victorious in the Sankranti clash, the film seems to be unstoppable. According to Sacnilk, the film grossed ₹4.25 crore on its second Tuesday. Though the figures have witnessed a decline, the film has already amassed ₹143 cr.

File photo of HanuMan poster | Image: Instagram

HanuMan to reach ₹ 250 cr mark worldwide

In the next two days, the Teja Sajja starrer is expected o touch the ₹150 cr domestic mark. However, worldwide, the film has already crossed ₹200 cr, with its current collections at ₹ 218 crore. The film has been praised by critics for its depiction of the classic good versus evil superhero story with a touch of mythology. Out of the entire collection, the film has earned more than ₹35 cr from its Hindi version and the original Telugu version has minted over ₹100 cr.

Prasanth Varma on HanuMan’s success

In a recent interview, HanuMan director Prasanth Varma stated that it is just the starting point of a new superhero franchise and its success "feels nothing short of a dream". "I didn't realise that it was all happening. It took me two-three days for all this to sink in because never in my life have I experienced so much success in terms of love from the audience," he told PTI. He further added, “All my previous films were loved by the audience, but we never made a lot of money. I was that filmmaker who makes good cinema but doesn't make a lot of money for the producers. But I think for the first time in my career, it has happened in such a way... I think it is easily 10 times more than any of my previous films.”