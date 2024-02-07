Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 08:05 IST

HanuMan Box Office Day 6: Teja Sajja's Superhero Film Inches Closer To ₹100 Crore Mark In India

Teja Sajja's HanuMan emerged as a sleeper hit the box office. The film gave a tough competition to other Sankranti releases and is unstoppable in theatres.

Republic Entertainment Desk
HanuMan
HanuMan | Image:Teja Sajja/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

HanuMan starring Teja Sajja and directed by Prasanth Varma is running successfully in theatres despite opening to a lukewarm response at the box office. The film which hit theatres on January 12 has been receiving positive reviews from audiences and critics alike for its visual effects, storyline, and much more. Following the good responses, the film entered ₹100 crore club globally in just four days and is now inching closer to ₹100 crore at the domestic box office.

HanuMan poster | Image: IMDb

 

HanuMan emerges as a success among other Sankranti releases

Teja Sajja's HanuMan clashed with Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram and other Tamil films at the box office. The film gave a tough competition to other Sankranti releases and turned out to be a sleeper hit at the box office. HanuMan earned ₹100 crore in just four days despite having a limited release across the world. Due to good word of mouth, theatres are reportedly planning to add more shows for HanuMan.

Advertisement
HanuMan poster | Image: IMDb

 

On January 17, Teja Sajja's HanuMan collected ₹11.50 crore net in India, as per Sacnilk. Now, the total collected of the film stands at ₹80.46 crore net. Meanwhile, Guntur Kaaram, which was made on a massive budget and released alongside HanuMan, earned ₹7 crore on day 6 at the box office. Further, the Telugu version of the Teja Sajja starrer had an overall occupancy of 64.69 percent on January 17 in India, as per Sacnilk.

Advertisement

Prasanth Varma pens gratitude note

In a heartfelt note, Prasanth Varma conveyed his gratitude to the audience, acknowledging their role in making "HanuMan" the biggest success of his career. He shared, "All your responses, appreciation & unlimited love made me whole for the past few days, and I will gently keep it with me for the rest of my life." The overwhelming response from cine lovers reflects the film's impact and resonance.

Advertisement
Prasanth Varma's post | Image: X

 

Despite facing challenges posed by a crowded release schedule during the Sankranti holiday, HanuMan managed to shine at the box office. The film contended with new releases, such as Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram, Daggubati Venkatesh's Saindhav, and Nagarjuna's Naa Saami Ranga. Even with fewer single screens, the movie demonstrated resilience and earned accolades.

Advertisement

Published January 18th, 2024 at 08:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

2 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

2 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

4 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

4 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

4 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

8 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Toni Kroos to EXIT Real Madrid and move to Juventus: Reports

    Sports 36 minutes ago

  2. Prince William Returns to Royal Duties amid Charles’ Cancer Diagnosis

    World38 minutes ago

  3. Practicing Doctor With A Degree In Political Science Goes Viral

    India News39 minutes ago

  4. 15 Years Of Dev D: Abhay Envisioned Different Ending For Film

    Entertainment41 minutes ago

  5. 2 Security Personnel Killed in Gunbattle With Naxals in Jharkhand

    India Newsan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement