Updated January 21st, 2024 at 13:23 IST

HanuMan Box Office: Teja Sajja Starrer Breaches ₹100 Crore Mark In 9 Days

HanuMan is directed by Prashanth Varma and is headlined by Teja Sajja. The film has minted ₹100 crore in nine day theatrical run.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Prasanth Varma's HanuMan
Prasanth Varma's HanuMan | Image:Image: IMDb
HanuMan hit the big screen on January 12, coinciding with the Sankranti holiday. The movie is a superhero fantasy headlined by Teja Sajja. The film released alongside Guntur Kaaram, Captain Miller and Ayalaan. After a nine-day theatrical run, the movie has breached the ₹100 crore mark at the box office. 

HanuMan breaches ₹100 crore mark in 9 days 

HanuMan opened to a decent ₹8.05 crore on day 1. The film has been seeing a positive trend in business ever since. The movie has outperformed movies like Captain Miller and Ayalaan, which released at the same time. At the end of its 9-day theatrical run, the Teja Sajja starrer has breached the ₹100 crore mark at the box office. 

On day 9 of its theatrical run, the film minted ₹14.25 crore at the domestic box office. The film’s total now stands at a staggering ₹114.10 crore. The movie was released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The movie’s maximum business comes from the Telugu version. 

HanuMan Hindi eyes ₹50 crore in Hindi 

The Hindi version of HanuMan has also been seeing positive business growth. The Hindi version of the film has minted ₹2.1 crore on the opening day. At the end of nine days, the film has raked in ₹28.99 crore in the Hindi version alone.


Trade analysts Sumit Kadel and Taran Adarsh believe that the Teja Sajja starrer will breach ₹50 crore in Hindi alone.Taran Adarsh took to X to write, “#HanuMan is EXCELLENT in #Hindi belt, witnesses 96.10% growth on [second] Sat… Biz on Sun [today] as well as Mon [tomorrow] should be super-strong… [Week 2] Fri 2.05 cr, Sat 4.02 cr. Total: ₹ 28.99 cr. #India biz. Note: #Hindi version. #Boxoffice”. Sumit also wrote, “#Hanuman Headed towards ₹ 50 Cr+ Lifetime in Hindi Version & all Language biz will close around ₹ 150 cr nett in India. “

Published January 21st, 2024 at 13:23 IST

