Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 14:02 IST

HanuMan Crosses ₹200 Crores Mark On Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Day, Teja Sajja Says Beyond Grateful

HanuMan starring Teja Sajja is ruling the box office since its release on the occasion of Sankranthi, January 12. Now, the film has entered ₹200 crore club WW.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Teja Sajja
Teja Sajja | Image:Teja Sajja/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
HanuMan starring Teja Sajja is ruling the box office since its release on the occasion of Sankranthi, January 12. After a successful ten-day run in theatres, HanuMan has not only surpassed expectations but also managed to accumulate a staggering ₹132.05 crore in India, as reported by industry tracker Sacnilk. This accomplishment puts the film on the global map with the film joining the coveted ₹200 crore club.

HanuMan continues its dream run at the box office

After HanuMan entered the ₹200 crore club worldwide, Teja Sajja took to his social media handle to express gratitude. He wrote, "A ✌🏻celebration when two special moments collide ✨ Beyond grateful on this auspicious day 🙏🏻♥️ Feeling doubly blessed and grateful on this very special day." Teja Sajja was more than happy that his film HanuMan entered the ₹200 crore club on the same day of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. Despite facing off against the Mahesh Babu starrer Guntur Kaaram, HanuMan has proven its mettle by offering stiff competition to the star's film. As the film heads into its second weekend, the question on everyone's mind is whether HanuMan can sustain the momentum it has built so far.

Teja Sajja's post | Image: X
HanuMan enters 200 crore club | Image: X

Teja Sajja opens up about HanuMan's sequel

Talking about the plot and story of Jai Hanuman, Teja Sajja told Republic Digital, "Prasanth Varma is still writing the script. There is a core idea that he has. He mostly develops the story based on the core idea. Prasanth is someone who works on the central point first. He has a start, mid, and end of the story. He will develop the script soon."

Talking about the year that was announced for the film's release, Teja Sajja jokingly hinted at a delay. The actor revealed that his director Prasanth Varma is a big fan of the ace Telugu director SS Rajamouli in every way.
 

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 14:02 IST

