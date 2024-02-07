Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 13:44 IST

HanuMan Depicts Our Sanatan Dharm, It's a Cinematic Masterpiece: I&B Minister Anurag Thakur

HanuMan, fronted by Teja Sajja, has been running successfully globally since its release on January 12. Union I&B Minister also praised the film and its VFX.

Republic Entertainment Desk
HanuMan
HanuMan | Image:Taran Adarsh/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur felicitated HanuMan actor Teja Sajja and praised the film as it continues to work wonders at the box office after releasing on January 12. Thakur presented a bouquet of flowers to the lead actor and commended the whole team for making a "fantastic movie". 

Teja Sajja with Union Minister Anurag Thakur | Image: Anurag Thakur/X

Anurag Thakur meets Teja Sajja, lauds HanuMan team

Teja Sajja met Anurag Thakur in New Delhi amid the roaring success of his latest release HanuMan. The superhero film has minted over ₹115 crore worldwide and is also doing well at the US box office. It's Hindi version too is doing better business than Hindi release Merry Christmas

HanuMan poster | Image: IMDb

Amid the positive response to the film, Thakur also heaped praises on the team behind this action spectacle. Sharing a photo with Teja Sajja, the Union Minster wrote, “#HANUMAN the film is a cinematic masterpiece with captivating scenes depicting our sanatan dharm! The CGI and VFX in the movie were the icing on the cake.  I commend the makers of the film; their hard work was clearly visible. Well done the whole team for making this fantastic movie (sic).” He accompanied his message with the hashtag ‘HanuMan Everywhere’.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the makers of HanuMan are donating Rs 5 from each ticket sold of the film for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Teja Sajja on making HanuMan, a superhero film 

Talking about the film, Teja Sajja told ANI, "The very idea of doing a superhero film is very exciting for me, has been exciting throughout the process. In this film, a young boy gets superpowers by the grace of Lord Hanuman and then how he fights for his people and his religion. This film has superhero action sequences for the entertainment of children and a lot of comedy. At the same time, its our history, is also connected with the superhero element. We've tried to blend in our Indian 'itihaasaas' with the superhero concept so it's a very entertaining film." 

 

Advertisement

Published January 18th, 2024 at 12:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

2 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

2 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

4 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

4 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

4 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

8 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Toni Kroos to EXIT Real Madrid and move to Juventus: Reports

    Sports 36 minutes ago

  2. Prince William Returns to Royal Duties amid Charles’ Cancer Diagnosis

    World38 minutes ago

  3. Practicing Doctor With A Degree In Political Science Goes Viral

    India News40 minutes ago

  4. 15 Years Of Dev D: Abhay Envisioned Different Ending For Film

    Entertainment42 minutes ago

  5. 2 Security Personnel Killed in Gunbattle With Naxals in Jharkhand

    India Newsan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement