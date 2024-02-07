HanuMan Depicts Our Sanatan Dharm, It's a Cinematic Masterpiece: I&B Minister Anurag Thakur

Advertisement

Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur felicitated HanuMan actor Teja Sajja and praised the film as it continues to work wonders at the box office after releasing on January 12. Thakur presented a bouquet of flowers to the lead actor and commended the whole team for making a "fantastic movie".

Teja Sajja with Union Minister Anurag Thakur | Image: Anurag Thakur/X

Anurag Thakur meets Teja Sajja, lauds HanuMan team

Teja Sajja met Anurag Thakur in New Delhi amid the roaring success of his latest release HanuMan. The superhero film has minted over ₹115 crore worldwide and is also doing well at the US box office. It's Hindi version too is doing better business than Hindi release Merry Christmas.

HanuMan poster | Image: IMDb

Amid the positive response to the film, Thakur also heaped praises on the team behind this action spectacle. Sharing a photo with Teja Sajja, the Union Minster wrote, “#HANUMAN the film is a cinematic masterpiece with captivating scenes depicting our sanatan dharm! The CGI and VFX in the movie were the icing on the cake. I commend the makers of the film; their hard work was clearly visible. Well done the whole team for making this fantastic movie (sic).” He accompanied his message with the hashtag ‘HanuMan Everywhere’.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the makers of HanuMan are donating Rs 5 from each ticket sold of the film for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Teja Sajja on making HanuMan, a superhero film

Talking about the film, Teja Sajja told ANI, "The very idea of doing a superhero film is very exciting for me, has been exciting throughout the process. In this film, a young boy gets superpowers by the grace of Lord Hanuman and then how he fights for his people and his religion. This film has superhero action sequences for the entertainment of children and a lot of comedy. At the same time, its our history, is also connected with the superhero element. We've tried to blend in our Indian 'itihaasaas' with the superhero concept so it's a very entertaining film."