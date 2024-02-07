Advertisement

On the occasion of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, HanuMan director Prasanth Varma announced that he is gearing up for the sequel of the film titled Jai Hanuman. Along with the announcement, he shared a poster of the film featuring Lord Hanuman and Lord Ram. After dropping the big update, Prasanth Varma took to his social media handle to promise his fans with another big tale.

Prasanth Varma says Jai Hanuman will be celebrated globally

Prasanth Varma recently took to his social media handle X to express gratitude to his fans for their constant support. He wrote, "Grateful to everyone for all the love & support for this new beginning ❤️‍🔥 With utmost care & blessings of the almighty, promising you all another tale that will be celebrated across the globe big time 😊#JaiHanuman 🙏."

Earlier, Prasanth Varma shared that the pre-production of Jai Hanuman has begun. He further unveiled the first look poster of the upcoming film, accompanied by a photo of himself holding the script of HanuMan's sequel. In the caption, he wrote, "With gratitude for the immense love and support showered upon #HanuMan from audiences across the globe, I stand at the threshold of a new journey by making a promise to myself! #JaiHanuman Pre-Production Begins on the auspicious day of #RamMandirPranPrathistha."

HanuMan continues its dream run at the box office

After HanuMan entered the ₹200 crore club worldwide, Teja Sajja took to his social media handle to express gratitude.

He wrote, "A ✌🏻celebration when two special moments collide ✨ Beyond grateful on this auspicious day 🙏🏻♥️ Feeling doubly blessed and grateful on this very special day." Teja Sajja was more than happy that his film HanuMan entered the ₹200 crore club on the same day of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. Despite facing off against the Mahesh Babu starrer Guntur Kaaram, HanuMan has proven its mettle by offering stiff competition to the star's film. As the film heads into its second weekend, the question on everyone's mind is whether HanuMan can sustain the momentum it has built so far.