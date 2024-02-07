Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 12:46 IST

HanuMan Director Prasanth Varma Promises Another Big Tale, Says Sequel Will Be Celebrated Globally

Prasanth Varma took to his social media handle to express gratitude to his fans for their constant support and promised them a big tale with Jai Hanuman.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Prasanth Varma
Prasanth with the script. | Image:Prasanth Varma/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

On the occasion of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, HanuMan director Prasanth Varma announced that he is gearing up for the sequel of the film titled Jai Hanuman. Along with the announcement, he shared a poster of the film featuring Lord Hanuman and Lord Ram. After dropping the big update, Prasanth Varma took to his social media handle to promise his fans with another big tale.

Prasanth Varma says Jai Hanuman will be celebrated globally

Prasanth Varma recently took to his social media handle X to express gratitude to his fans for their constant support. He wrote, "Grateful to everyone for all the love & support for this new beginning ❤️‍🔥 With utmost care & blessings of the almighty, promising you all another tale that will be celebrated across the globe big time 😊#JaiHanuman 🙏."

Prasanth Varma's post | Image: X

 

Earlier, Prasanth Varma shared that the pre-production of Jai Hanuman has begun. He further unveiled the first look poster of the upcoming film, accompanied by a photo of himself holding the script of HanuMan's sequel. In the caption, he wrote, "With gratitude for the immense love and support showered upon #HanuMan from audiences across the globe, I stand at the threshold of a new journey by making a promise to myself! #JaiHanuman Pre-Production Begins on the auspicious day of #RamMandirPranPrathistha."

Prasanth Varma announces sequel of HanuMan | Image: X

 

HanuMan continues its dream run at the box office

After HanuMan entered the ₹200 crore club worldwide, Teja Sajja took to his social media handle to express gratitude. 

Advertisement
HanuMan enters 200 crore club | Image: X

 

He wrote, "A ✌🏻celebration when two special moments collide ✨ Beyond grateful on this auspicious day 🙏🏻♥️ Feeling doubly blessed and grateful on this very special day." Teja Sajja was more than happy that his film HanuMan entered the ₹200 crore club on the same day of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. Despite facing off against the Mahesh Babu starrer Guntur Kaaram, HanuMan has proven its mettle by offering stiff competition to the star's film. As the film heads into its second weekend, the question on everyone's mind is whether HanuMan can sustain the momentum it has built so far.

Advertisement

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 12:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

4 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

19 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

20 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

20 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

20 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

20 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Colombian Woman Expecting 20th Child

    World7 minutes ago

  2. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi

    India News8 minutes ago

  3. Ancient Idol of Lord Vishnu Found In River Krishna In Raichur

    Videos9 minutes ago

  4. Pakistan: 28 Killed, Over 40 Injured Amid 2 Blasts in Pishin

    World10 minutes ago

  5. Dariusz Szwed, CEO of Poland's largest lender, steps down

    Economy News12 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement