Updated January 13th, 2024 at 20:48 IST
HanuMan Director Prashanth Varma Says He's Suffering From High Fever Amid Film Good Opening
HanuMan director Prashanth Varma took to his social media handle and shared that he had been suffering from a high fever for the last three days.
Prashanth Varma's mythological superhero spectacle, HanuMan, hit theatres on January 12. The film earned well on its first day and managed to secure an impressive ₹11.91 crore in India. Amid the success of the film, the director revealed that he is not doing well and shared his health update.
Prashanth Varma shares health update
HanuMan director Prashanth Varma took to his social media handle and shared that he had been suffering from a high fever for the last three days. "I'm suffering from high fever since last three days 🤒. Sorry I missed all your calls and messages 🙏🏽. I will respond to each and every person as soon as I feel better! 🤗," he wrote on X.
How much HanuMan earned on Day 1?
Released concurrently with Merry Christmas, HanuMan outpaced its rival by a substantial margin. While Merry Christmas managed to accumulate ₹2.55 crore, HanuMan soared, minting over five times the revenue on its release day. With a runtime of 2 hours and 38 minutes, HanuMan has garnered high praise, securing an outstanding rating of 9.7 out of 10 on the BookMyShow portal.
Prasanth Varma says HanuMan will inspire others without having big stars
In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Prasanth Varma and Teja Sajja reflected on the groundbreaking success of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali. They also spoke about its impact on their vision. While acknowledging the stars and immense budget behind the epic saga, the director emphasised the potential of HanuMan to inspire a new wave of dreamers. He said that he believes that even without relying on big names or hefty resources, his film's success can empower thousands, even lakhs, to pursue their cinematic aspirations.
What do we know about HanuMan?
HanuMan is a story about a common man who has got superpowers from God, and how he uses it for the dharma, how he stands for righteousness is the idea of this story.
Directed by Prasanth Varma and produced by Niranjan Reddy Kandagatla under Primeshow Entertainment, the movie also stars Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Raj Deepak Shetty and Vinay Rai.
