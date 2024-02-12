Updated February 12th, 2024 at 17:24 IST
HanuMan Earns ₹50.76 Crore, Enters List Of Top 10 Highest-Grossing Hindi Dubbed South Films
HanuMan has collected ₹50.76 crore in 30 days in Hindi. The Sankranthi release has benefitted from new releases faring poorly at the box office.
Entertainment
- 2 min read
Teja Sajja starrer HanuMan has managed to become one of the first commercially successful films of 2024. The Sankrathi release was up against Mahesh Babu starrer Guntur Kaaram and other big Telugu titles. Earlier, the pan-India film had comfortably crossed the ₹300 crore mark at the worldwide box office and now it has reached a major milestone in its Hindi version as well.
HanuMan does really well in Hindi
In its Hindi version, HanuMan has crossed the 50 crore mark in its fifth weekend. The movie collected ₹22.92 crore in its first week, followed by ₹16.67 crore in its second week, ₹6.47 crore in its third week, ₹3.68 crore in its fourth week and ₹1.02 crore in its fifth weekend. Cumulative, the film's collection in the Hindi version stands at ₹50.76 crore, shared trade analyst Taran Adarsh.
In its fifth weekend, the film collected ₹15 lakh on Friday, ₹37 lakh on Saturday and ₹50 lakh on Sunday. Since no new releases are able to catch the viewers attention, HanuMan is reeling in audience quite late into its release as well.
HanuMan enters the list of highest-grossing South Indian Hindi dubbed films
With its collection of ₹50 crore plus, Teja Sajja's HanuMan now occupies a spot in the list of highest-grossing South Indian Hindi dubbed films. On top of the list is Prabhas starrer Baahubali: The Conclusion, followed by KGF: Chapter 2, RRR, 2.0, Salaar, Saaho, Baahubali: The Beginning, Pushpa: The Rise and Kantara.
Check out the movies' collection for the Hindi dubbed version here.
Baahubali 2 - ₹511 crore
KGF 2 - ₹435 crore
RRR - ₹277 crore
2Point0 - ₹190 crore
Salaar - ₹154 crore
Saaho - ₹150 crore
Baahubali - ₹119 crore
Pushpa - ₹109 crore
Kantara - ₹85 crore
HanuMan - ₹50 crore
