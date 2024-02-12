Advertisement

Teja Sajja starrer HanuMan has managed to become one of the first commercially successful films of 2024. The Sankrathi release was up against Mahesh Babu starrer Guntur Kaaram and other big Telugu titles. Earlier, the pan-India film had comfortably crossed the ₹300 crore mark at the worldwide box office and now it has reached a major milestone in its Hindi version as well.

HanuMan does really well in Hindi

In its Hindi version, HanuMan has crossed the 50 crore mark in its fifth weekend. The movie collected ₹22.92 crore in its first week, followed by ₹16.67 crore in its second week, ₹6.47 crore in its third week, ₹3.68 crore in its fourth week and ₹1.02 crore in its fifth weekend. Cumulative, the film's collection in the Hindi version stands at ₹50.76 crore, shared trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Advertisement

#HanuMan is 50 NOT OUT… HUGE ACHIEVEMENT indeed…

⭐️ Week 1: ₹ 22.92 cr

⭐️ Week 2: ₹ 16.67 cr

⭐️ Week 3: ₹ 6.47 cr

⭐️ Week 4: ₹ 3.68 cr

⭐️ Weekend 5: ₹ 1.02 cr

⭐️ Total: ₹ 50.76 cr#India biz. Note: #Hindi version. #Boxoffice



[*Weekend 5* day-wise data] Fri 15 lacs, Sat… pic.twitter.com/laGiYqkdI4 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 12, 2024

In its fifth weekend, the film collected ₹15 lakh on Friday, ₹37 lakh on Saturday and ₹50 lakh on Sunday. Since no new releases are able to catch the viewers attention, HanuMan is reeling in audience quite late into its release as well.

Advertisement

HanuMan enters the list of highest-grossing South Indian Hindi dubbed films

With its collection of ₹50 crore plus, Teja Sajja's HanuMan now occupies a spot in the list of highest-grossing South Indian Hindi dubbed films. On top of the list is Prabhas starrer Baahubali: The Conclusion, followed by KGF: Chapter 2, RRR, 2.0, Salaar, Saaho, Baahubali: The Beginning, Pushpa: The Rise and Kantara.

Advertisement

Check out the movies' collection for the Hindi dubbed version here.

Baahubali 2 - ₹511 crore

Advertisement

KGF 2 - ₹435 crore

RRR - ₹277 crore

Advertisement

2Point0 - ₹190 crore

Salaar - ₹154 crore

Advertisement

Saaho - ₹150 crore

Baahubali - ₹119 crore

Advertisement

Pushpa - ₹109 crore

Kantara - ₹85 crore

Advertisement

HanuMan - ₹50 crore