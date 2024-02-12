English
Updated February 12th, 2024 at 17:24 IST

HanuMan Earns ₹50.76 Crore, Enters List Of Top 10 Highest-Grossing Hindi Dubbed South Films

HanuMan has collected ₹50.76 crore in 30 days in Hindi. The Sankranthi release has benefitted from new releases faring poorly at the box office.

Republic Entertainment Desk
A still from HanuMan
A still from HanuMan | Image:Instagram/Prasanth Varma
Teja Sajja starrer HanuMan has managed to become one of the first commercially successful films of 2024. The Sankrathi release was up against Mahesh Babu starrer Guntur Kaaram and other big Telugu titles. Earlier, the pan-India film had comfortably crossed the ₹300 crore mark at the worldwide box office and now it has reached a major milestone in its Hindi version as well.  

  

HanuMan does really well in Hindi

In its Hindi version, HanuMan has crossed the 50 crore mark in its fifth weekend. The movie collected ₹22.92 crore in its first week, followed by ₹16.67 crore in its second week, ₹6.47 crore in its third week,  ₹3.68 crore in its fourth week and ₹1.02 crore in its fifth weekend. Cumulative, the film's collection in the Hindi version stands at ₹50.76 crore, shared trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

In its fifth weekend, the film collected ₹15 lakh on Friday, ₹37 lakh on Saturday and ₹50 lakh on Sunday. Since no new releases are able to catch the viewers attention, HanuMan is reeling in audience quite late into its release as well.

HanuMan enters the list of highest-grossing South Indian Hindi dubbed films

With its collection of ₹50 crore plus, Teja Sajja's HanuMan now occupies a spot in the list of highest-grossing South Indian Hindi dubbed films. On top of the list is Prabhas starrer Baahubali: The Conclusion, followed by KGF: Chapter 2, RRR, 2.0, Salaar, Saaho, Baahubali: The Beginning, Pushpa: The Rise and Kantara.

Check out the movies' collection for the Hindi dubbed version here.

Baahubali 2 - ₹511 crore

KGF 2 - ₹435 crore

RRR - ₹277 crore

2Point0 - ₹190 crore

Salaar - ₹154 crore

Saaho - ₹150 crore

Baahubali - ₹119 crore

Pushpa - ₹109 crore

Kantara - ₹85 crore

HanuMan - ₹50 crore

 

Published February 12th, 2024 at 17:24 IST

