Updated January 14th, 2024 at 20:07 IST

HanuMan Facing Capacity Issues? Teja Sajja Film Struggling To Keep Up With Audience Demand

HanuMan, directed by Prasanth Varma, released in theatres on January 12 in a direct box office clash with Trivikram Srinivas' Guntur Kaaram.

Republic Entertainment Desk
hanuman
hanuman | Image:IMDb
Teja Sajja has just seen through the release of his big banner project, HanuMan. The Prasanth Varma fantasy adventure film released in theatres on January 12. With the film having been a frontrunner in terms of hype in the run-up to its release, it does not come as a surprise that HanuMan is now reportedly facing capacity issues, struggling to keep up with audience demand.

HanuMan is reportedly facing capacity issues

As per a recent 123Telugu report, HanuMan is reportedly running short of shows to cater to the audience demand. As per a recent 123Telugu report, this issue is more prominent in the Telugu states. The average occupancy for HanuMan across its first weekend stands at 90% - which makes for a formidable feat. However, the film will soon be running into the need to have extra shows run for it to meet audience demand.

Despite the good buzz, how HanuMan has hit the ground running, armed with good word of mouth, is mounting the film to be one to watch out for in terms of numbers, even as it grapples with competition from three other big banner films - namely, Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram, Venkatesh's Saindhav and the soon to release Naa Saami Ranga, starring Nagarjuna.

HanuMan is maintaining its stead against Guntur Kaaram

HanuMan's opening day collections stood at ₹12.55 crores - strong numbers considering it opened to the audience in a direct clash with a Mahesh Babu starrer. Day 2 of HanuMan's theatrical run saw the film collect between ₹13 crores to ₹13.20 crores of which ₹3.20 crores to ₹3.40 crores came solely from the Hindi belt.

The film's cumulative collections thus far, across all languages, stand upwards of ₹25 crores with the numbers touching the ₹5.5 crores mark in Hindi alone.

Published January 14th, 2024 at 20:07 IST

