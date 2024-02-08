Updated January 11th, 2024 at 17:19 IST
HanuMan First Impression: Film Is 'Fascinating' With 'Extraordinary Finale', Say Trade Experts
Teja Sajja starrer HanuMan is set to clash with Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram on January 12. Ahead of its release, the film has garnered an extraordinary review.
HanuMan, starring Teja Sajja is off to a great start at the box office as the film is garnering positive reviews from the critics. The film, which is slated to clash with Mahesh Babu starrer Guntur Kaaram, is set in the fictional village of Anjanadri and is the first installment of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe. Trade Analyst Sumit Kadel, who is currently watching the film as we write this article, has stated that the Telugu cinema is "back with a bang" with HanuMan.
Trade experts review HanuMan
Starting with Sumit Kadel, he has called the first half of HanuMan "brilliant" and added that several scenes evoked goosebumps. However, we have to wait for the complete review from the trade analyst as he is watching the film.
Humming a similar tune as Sumit Kadel, another trade analyst, Taran Adarsh also said that the film is "leaded with goosebump moments". Penning a detailed review, he gave the film 3.5 stars and called it "fascinating" but there is a hiccup. He lauded director Prasanth Varma for crafting a solid entertainer and shared that the film is packed with drama, emotions, and mythology skillfully. Not to forget the ending, he called it an "extraordinary finale". Highlighting the VFX, which is the core of the film, Taran said it didn't overpower the story. Apart from the cinematography, Taran also lauded the performances of stars such as Teja Sajja, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai, and Vennela Kishore.
The only hiccup according to Taran Adarsh is the run time. He suggested it, "could’ve been shorter [first half drags at times]".
HanuMan box office prediction
Owing to its "spectacular" teaser and trailer, HanuMan has created a huge buzz among moviegoers. Now, with positive reviews coming in, trade analysts told us that the film might earn ₹5 to ₹6 crore on its first day at the box office in India. Another factor that hints at HanuMan witnessing a great opening is that the film's premiere shows have been sold out. Trade Analyst Komal Nahta posted, "#HanuMan rules the world with all its glory! All tickets for the premiere shows sold out within minutes! Absolutely crazy!"
Helmed by Prasanth Varma and produced by Niranjan Reddy Kandagatla under Primeshow Entertainment, the film is expected to have a great first week as it is released on Sankranti and days ahead of the Ayodhya Temple inauguration.
