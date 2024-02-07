Updated January 29th, 2024 at 16:37 IST
HanuMan Inches Towards ₹50 Crore Mark In Hindi Despite Fighter Release, Eyes KGF Record
Teja Sajja-led HanuMan is doing well in Hindi despite reduced screens after the Fighter release. Now, the film is inching towards KGF 1's Hindi lifetime record.
Teja Sajja starrer HanuMan has entered the third week and despite the reduction in screens, the film is steady at the box office. The film concluded its second box office at ₹58.65 crore with the Hindi version at ₹16.2 crore. Now, on the 17th day of the release, the earnings witnessed a slight increase in its daily collection.
HanuMan box office collection day 17
HanuMan has found a fan base in North India thanks to the Hindi version despite a new opponent Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. The Hindi version of the film earned ₹1.60 crore on Sunday, taking the total to ₹44.44 crore in India, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film opened the third-weekend earnings at ₹1.85 crore on Friday, followed by ₹1.40 crore on Saturday.
The Telugu version in North India witnessed a dip as on Friday it earned ₹3 lakhs, followed by ₹2 lakhs on Saturday and ₹3 lakhs on Sunday. The total earnings at the third weekend is ₹2.43 crore. Speaking about the worldwide collection, the film has minted ₹250 crore worldwide.
About HanuMan sequel Jai Hanuman
On the occasion of Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha (January 22), director Prasanth Varma announced the beginning of Jai Hanuman, serving as a sequel to Teja-led HanuMan. The director took to his X handle to share the first-look poster along with a photo of him standing inside a mandir with a script in his hand. Sharing the post, the director wrote, "With gratitude for the immense love and support showered upon #HanuMan from audiences across the globe, we stand at the threshold of a new journey by making a promise to ourselves! #JaiHanuman Pre-Production Begins on the auspicious day of #RamMandirPranPrathistha."
The director is yet to announce the release date of the film.
