Updated January 13th, 2024 at 20:45 IST

It's controversial/ HanuMan Makers File Complaint Against Theatre Owners, Allege Huge Losses

HanuMan makers files a complaint against unethical theatre practices amid box office clash with Guntur Kaaram, Saindhav and Naa Saami Ranga.

Republic Entertainment Desk
HanuMan
HanuMan set to have a four-way clash at the box office | Image:Instagram/prasanthvarma
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Prasanth Varma's latest venture and also the first instalment in his cinematic universe PVCU, HanuMan has graced the screens this Friday with an ensemble cast featuring Teja Sajja, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Amritha Aiyer. On Telugu screens, HanuMan has clashed with Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram, Venkatesh’s Saindhav and Nagarjuna’s Naa Saami Ranga (released within a few days).

What are the theatrical limitations HanuMan is facing?

HanuMan garnered considerable attention even before its release, thanks to special premieres held by the makers on Thursday evening. While the opening day at the box office showcased promising results, a complaint lodged with the Telugu Film Producers Council (TFPC) has darkened the film's success.

HanuMan poster | Image: IMDb

The grievance filed by the distributor and producer alleged unfair practices by theatres in screening HanuMan. According to a statement from TFPC, Mythri Movies Distributors LLP, the distributor, had secured agreements with certain Telangana theatres for a January 12 screening. However, some theatres failed to honour the agreement prompting the distributor and producer Niranjan Reddy to file the complaint.

TFPC’s direct theatre chains to comply with all agreements

In response, TFPC has directed the implicated theatres to commence immediate screenings of HanuMan and bear the financial losses incurred by the makers due to the delayed screenings. The statement reads, "The theatres did not screen the movie 'HanuMan' as per the agreement. The distributors and producers suffered huge losses. So these theatres must immediately start showing the movie 'HanuMan' and bear the loss so far."

HanuMan poster | Image: IMDb

TFPC strongly condemned the alleged unethical practices saying that it has a potential threat to the survival of the Telugu film industry. "The Telugu Film Producers Council strongly condemns the theatres and their unethical acts. Such moves affect the entire Telugu film industry which runs based on faith, morality, and justice," the statement declares.

This seemingly indicates the fact that the major screens are being sold out largely to all other movies clashing against HanuMan.

Published January 13th, 2024 at 20:45 IST

