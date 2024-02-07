Advertisement

Teja Sajja and Prasanth Varma's superhero film, HanuMan, has soared beyond Rs.100 crore globally, winning accolades from industry stalwarts. The movie's success is not only marked by its box office dominance but also by the praise it garnered from influential figures like Shiva Rajkumar and Balakrishna.

HanuMan garners acclaim from industry superstars

Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar, along with actors Rishab Shetty and Dhananjaya, lauded HanuMan during a special screening. In Hyderabad, Nandamuri Balakrishna watched the film and joined the chorus of acclaim, underlining its growing influence across regions.

Directed by Prasanth Varma, HanuMan is not just a cinematic success; it marks the inception of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe. The film, set in the fictional village of Anjanadri, has become a cultural phenomenon, uniting audiences with its superhero narrative.

Box Office triumph and social impact



Despite its modest budget and the absence of major stars, HanuMan has outperformed expectations at the box office. The film's unique blend of storytelling and social responsibility, as seen in the donation to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, showcases its impact beyond entertainment. With daily collections surpassing the competition, HanuMan is poised to achieve the coveted Rs.100 crore milestone domestically.

The film's success is underscored by its 68% occupancy on the fifth day, reaching 70% during evening and night shows for the Telugu version. Noteworthy is the impressive over 90% occupancy in key cities like Hyderabad and Vijayawada. However, the Hindi version, while lagging in occupancy at 12%, hints at the film's potential for a gradual crossover success.

HanuMan has not only emerged as a Sankranti success but also as a testament to the power of compelling storytelling, community engagement, and the rising influence of regional cinema on a global scale. As the film continues its remarkable journey at the box office, it solidifies Prasanth Varma's position as a director with a unique vision and storytelling prowess.