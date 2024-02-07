Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 16:16 IST

HanuMan Rules US Box Office With $5 Million Collection - Trails Behind Salaar, RRR, Baahubali

The Prasanth Varma directed and Teja Sajja led fantasy film HanuMan released in theatres on January 12 at the beginning of the Sankranthi weekend.

Republic Entertainment Desk
HanuMan Makers To Donate ₹2.66 Crores To Ayodhya Ram Mandir
HanuMan Makers To Donate ₹2.66 Crores To Ayodhya Ram Mandir | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Prasanth Varma has just seen through the release of his fantasy adventure film, HanuMan. The Teja Sajja starrer hit the ground running putting up a stellar performance and seamless numbers across its theatrical run which is still going strong. The film has now achieved a formidable feat, when it comes to the US box office, emerging as a top grosser.

Advertisement

HanuMan is now among the top five highest Telugu grossers in the US


Prasanth Varma took to his official X handle to share an update regarding HanuMan's strong performance at the North America box office. The Teja Sajja film has now become the fifth-highest all-time Telugu grosser at the North America box office. The film, as per Prasanth Varma's update, has minted $5 million and counting.

Advertisement


It is worth noting that Teja Sajja's film has now officially joined the big leagues of Telugu films that have made a mark globally. HanuMan stands at number five on a list which carries the titles of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, RRR, Salaar: Part One - Ceasefire and Baahubali ahead of it as all-time highest Telugu grossers in the US. For context, the films have grossed $20 million, $14 million, $8.9 million and $6.8 million respectively.

Advertisement

HanuMan has minted a stellar box office report


HanuMan has emerged as the top grosser across the releases that saw the light of day over the Sankranti weekend. HanuMan released in theatres on January 12 in a direct box office clash with Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram and eventual competition from Venkatesh Daggubati's Saindhav and Nagarjuna's Naa Saami Ranga. HanuMan's worldwide collections currently stand at ₹244.35 crores in comparison to Guntur Kaaram's ₹171.1 crores, Saindhav's ₹18 crores and Naa Saami Ranga's ₹33.65 crores.

Advertisement

Domestically, HanuMan has managed to gross a formidable ₹165 crores. The film is still running in theatres. 

Advertisement

Published January 28th, 2024 at 15:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

15 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

15 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

15 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

15 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

15 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

18 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

21 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

21 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

21 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

21 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

21 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Emraan Hashmi To Be Part Of Adivi Sesh Starrer Goodachari 2? Find Out

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  2. Valentine's Day 2024: Things Singles Can Do On The Day Of Love

    Lifestyle13 minutes ago

  3. Snap stocks plunge 30% after ad revenue shortfall

    Tech 13 minutes ago

  4. 'Real NCP' Case Reaches SC; Sharad Pawar to Address PC at 3PM | LIVE

    India News14 minutes ago

  5. Saudi Aramco mulls investment in Indian companies

    Business News15 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement