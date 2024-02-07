Advertisement

Prasanth Varma has just seen through the release of his fantasy adventure film, HanuMan. The Teja Sajja starrer hit the ground running putting up a stellar performance and seamless numbers across its theatrical run which is still going strong. The film has now achieved a formidable feat, when it comes to the US box office, emerging as a top grosser.

HanuMan is now among the top five highest Telugu grossers in the US



Prasanth Varma took to his official X handle to share an update regarding HanuMan's strong performance at the North America box office. The Teja Sajja film has now become the fifth-highest all-time Telugu grosser at the North America box office. The film, as per Prasanth Varma's update, has minted $5 million and counting.

It is worth noting that Teja Sajja's film has now officially joined the big leagues of Telugu films that have made a mark globally. HanuMan stands at number five on a list which carries the titles of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, RRR, Salaar: Part One - Ceasefire and Baahubali ahead of it as all-time highest Telugu grossers in the US. For context, the films have grossed $20 million, $14 million, $8.9 million and $6.8 million respectively.

HanuMan has minted a stellar box office report



HanuMan has emerged as the top grosser across the releases that saw the light of day over the Sankranti weekend. HanuMan released in theatres on January 12 in a direct box office clash with Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram and eventual competition from Venkatesh Daggubati's Saindhav and Nagarjuna's Naa Saami Ranga. HanuMan's worldwide collections currently stand at ₹244.35 crores in comparison to Guntur Kaaram's ₹171.1 crores, Saindhav's ₹18 crores and Naa Saami Ranga's ₹33.65 crores.

Domestically, HanuMan has managed to gross a formidable ₹165 crores. The film is still running in theatres.