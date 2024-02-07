English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 24th, 2024 at 14:36 IST

HanuMan Team Prasanth Varma, Teja Sajja Feel Honoured After Meeting UP CM Yogi Adityanath

HanuMan filmmaker Prasanth Varma and the film's lead actor Teja Sajja had a significant meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his office.

Republic Entertainment Desk
UP CM meets HanuMan team
UP CM meets HanuMan team | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

HanuMan filmmaker Prasanth Varma and the film's lead actor Teja Sajja had a significant meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his office. The meeting was an opportunity for Varma to discuss the film's impact, especially among the younger audience, and how it has successfully incorporated elements of Indian itihasas (history) into a captivating superhero narrative.

Prasanth Varma feels honoured after meeting CM Yogi Adityanath

After meeting UP CM Yogi Aditynath, HanuMan director Prasanth Varma told IANS: "Meeting Yogi Ji was truly an honour and an inspiring moment for me. His encouragement for HanuMan and recognition of our novel efforts to tell an offbeat story that merges superhero dynamics with Indian itihasas was a pat on the back."

UP CM meets HanuMan team | Image: X

 

Prasanth Varma further said, “He discussed with us how movies help preserve our cultural legacy. It's heartening to have a leader who values the fusion of tradition and innovation in cinema, motivating us to continue breaking new ground.”

Teja Sajja expresses gratitude after meeting CM Yogi Adityanath

Teja Sajja, the actor portraying the superhero character in the film, expressed his gratitude after the meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

HanuMan poster | Image: X

 

He shared, "Meeting Yogi Ji was an absolute honour, and it filled me with immense pride to discuss 'HanuMan' and its impact on our culture. Playing the lead in 'HanuMan' was both a challenge and a privilege."

HanuMan that started off as a superhero film has become a cultural phenomenon with audiences worldwide, breaking away from conventional superhero tropes. Varma, driven by passion, has created India's first homegrown superhero, a character that has resonated with fans across the nation.

Advertisement

The film became a gateway for audiences to delve into the rich tapestry of Indian scriptures and mythology.

HanuMan is presented by RKD Studios, while PrimeShow Entertainment (Niranjan Reddy) is the producer of the film. Venkat Kumar Jetty is the line producer of the film.

Advertisement

(With inputs from IANS)

Advertisement

Published January 24th, 2024 at 14:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

3 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

18 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

19 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

19 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

19 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Modi 3.0 is Not Far Away, PM Sounds LS Poll Bugle; Tears Into Congress

    India News16 minutes ago

  2. Zaheer gives quick retort to KP after he took pride in dismissing Dhoni

    Sports 17 minutes ago

  3. Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's Most Romantic Moments

    Galleries19 minutes ago

  4. Modi 3.0 Inevitable, Confident PM Outlines Vision For 3rd Term

    India News19 minutes ago

  5. Servotech inks pact with Adani TotalEnergies for EV chargers

    Business News20 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement