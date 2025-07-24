Hari Hara Veera Mallu X Review: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Is 'Torture', Fans Call For Powerstar's 'Immediate Retirement' After Watching 'Poor' Movie

Hari Hara Veera Mallu X Review: Pawan Kalyan has pivoted to politics but his pull at the box office is still a force to be reckoned with. While his movies are managing to secure a good start, the poor reviews are not helping them sustain. Coming off a string of below average commercial performers, the Powerstar has pinned all hopes on his latest Hari Hara Veera Mallu, a period drama directed by Krish Jagarlamudi. The movie hit the big screens on July 24 and its early reviews have started to pour in on social media.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu X Review: What's the verdict?

Hari Hara Veera Mallu sees Pawan Kalyan as Veera Mallu, a Robin Hood-like character who helps the underprivileged in the kingdom of Kollur. The movie is set in the 1650s. He is tasked with retrieving the Koh-i-Noor diamond from Delhi, where he comes face-to-face with Aurangzeb (Bobby Deol). As the drama unfolds and action takes centerstage, the true motive of Veera Mallu and his shared past with Aurangzeb comes to light.

The movie, as reviewed by fans, has failed to strike a chord. The audiences seem to agreeing on the fact that Hari Hara Veera Mallu is outdated and Pawan Kalyan seems out of touch with his acting skills. Given the fact that Hari Hara Veera Mallu will be released in two, many said that the plans of a sequel should be shelved immediately.

What's the status of Hari Hara Veera Mallu box office collection?

The advance bookings for Hari Hara Veera Mallu opened very late and given the confusion, the pre-sales were decent. According to Sacnilk, the movie minted ₹7 crore gross in India in advance booking, however, the collections were boosted by the buzz in the North American markets.

Pawan Kalyan in a still from Hari Hara Veera Mallu | Image: YouTube screengrab