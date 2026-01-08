How Prabhas' The Raja Saab Benefits From The Postponement Of Vijay's Jana Nayagan

The Raja Saab starring Prabhas in the lead role is scheduled to hit the big screens on January 9, coinciding with the Pongal holiday. The horror comedy movie is directed by Maruthi and is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. However, the film faced a likely hurdle when other high-buzz movies like Jana Nayagan and Parasakthi were also set to release on the same day. However, the postponement of Vijay's final film is likely to be good news for the Prabhas starrer.

The Raja Saab benefit from Jana Nayagan's delay?

Prabhas will return to the big screen 2 years after his last release, Kalki 2898AD, with The Raja Saab. This, coupled with the film's release on Pongal, was enough to keep people anticipating. However, initially, due to Jana Nayagan and Parasakthi, the theatrical slots for Prabhas' starrer were largely limited in Tamil-speaking regions. With the dates now freeing up, the Prabhas starrer is likely to get more showcasing in Tamil Nadu, leading to better box office collection.

Additionally, the buzz of The Raja Saab had limited buzz in Tamil-speaking regions. However, initially, trends showed spiked interest for Jana Nayagan in Telugu-speaking regions. With the Vijay movie now out of the picture, Raja Saab will now enjoy a smooth run in the domestic market. The Tamil version of The Raja Saab is scheduled to release on January 10. The makers now have an opportunity to move up the date to January 9 for a better business of the movie in Tamil Nadu.



Most importantly, Jana Nayagan was creating a strong buzz in the international market, since it is Vijay's final movie. With the political thriller now postponed, The Raja Saab can have a solo release globally and attract big bussiness from the overseas market.