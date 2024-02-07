Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 17:17 IST

If I'm Offered Animal...: Nani Reveals How His Portrayal Will Be Different From Ranbir Kapoor

Nani recently revealed how he would have done the role of Ranvijay Singh if he was offered the blockbuster Animal film.

Republic Entertainment Desk
It's been two months since Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal hit theaters. However, the buzz and news around the film continue to stay and keep people talking. Recently, actor Nani was asked whether he would like to do a film like Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, and the actor had a very interesting reply to the same.

What did Nani say about doing Animal?

In an interview with Gulte, the Hi Nanna star said, "If I am offered Animal with the same intensity as Animal, I will be in. The moment I play that, the kind of intensity or energy that comes out would be a little different from Ranbir's energy. But 100 percent, that is an energy I will always be sold on."

What do we know about Animal?

Animal, which also starred actors Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles released on December 1 and went on to earn over ₹900 crores. The film received mixed reviews. While a set of people called it a cinematic brilliance, others called out the film for its misogynistic plotline. Despite, all the criticism, the makers have announced a sequel to the film Animal Park. This will reunite the OG cast and Bhushan Kumar will bankroll the film. 

What is Nani up to?

Meanwhile, Nani is currently basking in the success of his film Hi Nanna. The film also starring Mrunal Thakur and Kiara Khanna earned a whopping ₹75 crores at the box office. It was reportedly made on a budget of ₹45 crores. The film is currently streaming on Netflix in Hindi and Telugu and has been on the top 10 list despite new additions such as Salaar and Animal. The actor will be next seen in the film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, which will most likely release some time around the Independence Day.
 

Published January 30th, 2024 at 17:17 IST

