Inching Towards ₹150 Crore At Box Office, Why Teja Sajja's Mirai Has Been Suddenly Pulled Down From Cinema Halls?

Teja Sajja starrer Mirai is doing well at the box office after releasing on September 5. The superhero action movie has collected ₹140.08 crore worldwide in 12 days of its release. However, news surfaced that Mirai will not be playing in cinema halls for a limited time period and the movie will be pulled down from major multiplex chains and single screens, especially in the Telugu states. For those wondering why a successfully running movie has been removed from theatrical showcase while there is still potential left for it to fetch good numbers, it is because of Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG.

OG stars Emraan Hashmi alongside Pawan Kalyan. It is a gangster drama set in the 90s and is headed towards record-breaking day 1 numbers at the worldwide box office. It has already become the highest-grossing movie in advance sales for this year at the India box office, beating Rajinikanth starrer Coolie.

To maximise the reach of OG in India on its release day, Mirai producer TG Vishwa Prasad assured that his film will be pulled from theatres from Wednesday evening and throughout Thursday. The Teja Sajja starrer will return to screens on September 26. Producer SKN announced the decision on X, calling it a gesture of respect for Pawan Kalyan. "Out of respect for #PawanKalyan garu #Mirai #TheRajaSaab producer @vishwaprasadtg garu decided to allocate many MIRAI screens to #TheyCallHimOG on 25th September, 2025. From 26th September, MIRAI will be available in those screens. Lovely gesture," they wrote.