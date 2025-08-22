Inside Chiranjeevi's Birthday Celebration With Ram Charan And Surekha Konidela | Watch

Actor Ram Charan has extended the sweetest birthday wish to his father, megastar Chiranjeevi, on Friday. Taking to his Instagram handle, Ram Charan shared a video from Chiranjeevi's intimate birthday celebrations. "Today is not just your birthday NANA, it's a celebration of the incredible man you are. My hero, my guide, my inspiration. Every success I've had, every value I carry, comes from you," the actor wrote in his post.

Marking Chiranjeevi's 70th birthday, Ram further prayed for his father's good health and happiness. "At 70, you are growing younger at heart and more inspiring than ever. I pray for your health, happiness, and countless beautiful years ahead. Thank you for being the best father anyone could ever wish for. Happy Birthday," he wrote.

In the video, Chiranjeevi could be seen cutting the cake in the presence of his family members. Ram Charan, who remained close by, bowed down to take blessings from his father and also fed him with a piece of cake. The 'Vishwambhara' star appeared in a happy mood, as he shared a warm hug with his son during the celebrations. Meanwhile, many other celebrities have also wished Chiranjeevi with heartwarming wishes across social media handles. Ahead of the megastar's birthday, the makers of 'Vishwambhara' unveiled a special glimpse from the upcoming film. Directed by Vassishta and produced by UV Creations, the video introduces audiences to a mystical world, showing a fierce battle.

Chiranjeevi also makes a powerful entry into the video in a never-before-seen avatar as the saviour. In a double bonanza, the makers of his upcoming film with Anil Ravipudi have also dropped a major update.