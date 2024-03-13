Advertisement

Teja Sajja is enjoying the success of his recently released film HanuMan, helmed by Prasanth Varma. Despite clashing with Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram, the film created a heavy buzz among the audience and critics, enjoying a great run at the box office. On seeing the performance and fan following of the actor, reports suggested that he had been approached by the team of Kalki 2898 AD for a pivotal role.

Teja Sajja to be a part of Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD?

During a recent interview, Teja addressed speculations related to his involvement in the upcoming sci-fi thriller. The actor revealed that he has some "very exciting projects" and "fun collaborations" under consideration. "I myself am eagerly waiting for the right moment to reveal more about my future lineup," added without issuing a clarification on whether he will be part of Kalki 2898 AD or not.

(A file photo of Teja Sajja | Image: Instagram)

Rumours have been doing rounds that Teja has been approached to play a cameo in the movie, helmed by Nag Ashwin. It all started after the actor was spotted with Kalki 2898 AD producer C.Aswani Dutt at Dubai airport which riffed up the speculations.

(A poster of Kalki 2898 AD | Image: Instagram)

Apart from Teja Sajja, rumours are that Dulquer Salmaan and Rana Daggubati have also shot for a cameo in the upcoming sci-fi thriller which stars Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani in the lead roles.

(A poster of Kalki 2898 AD | Image: Instagram)

Teja Sajja enjoys a huge fan base after HanuMan

HanuMan is set in a fictional place called Anjanadri, the film follows the story of Hanumanthu (played by Teja), who gets the power of Lord Hanuman to save the people of Anjanadri, and faces off against Michael after coming in contact with a mysterious gem. Upon the release, the actor earned rave reviews for his performance from critics, audiences and celebs across the country.