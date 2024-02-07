Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 01:42 IST
Jai Hanuman: Teja Sajja To Not Headline Prasanth Varma's HanuMan Sequel?
Prasanth Varma, who has just seen through the release of HanuMan, is mounting the sequel to the film, which as per reports will not be headlined by Teja Sajja.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Actor Teja Sajja and director Prasanth Varma have only recently seen through the release of their fantasy adventure film, HanuMan. Despite being part of a four-film lineup releasing over the same Sankranti weekend, the film has emerged as a frontrunner in this regard. The success of the film has already sparked conjecture and subsequent preparations for a sequel. However, a recent update about this sequel in question is that Teja Sajja may not be headlining it.
Teja Sajja to not lead HanuMan sequel?
HanuMan will officially be getting a sequel. The sequel in question has been titled Jai HanuMan. As a matter of fact, the film has been announced on the occasion of the historic Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony which took place on January 22 in Ayodhya. However, more recent reports suggest that the cast of the film will undergo a major change.
Advertisement
The change in question is Teja Sajja not headlining the project. While an Aakashvaani update shares that the actor will be reprising his role of Hanumanthu in the form of a cameo, Jai Hanuman will feature a new lead all together. Reports are hinting at a notable name in the industry as opposed to an up and coming one who will be headlining Jai Hanuman. Jai Hanuman has been in the works for a while with the sequel being planned out even prior to the release of HanuMan. The film's strong box office report has elicited the swift sequel announcement to the public.
Advertisement
HanuMan is raking in big numbers at the box office
HanuMan released in theatres on January 12, just as the Sankranti weekend commenced. The film released in direct box office competition with Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram, Venkatesh Daggubati's Saindhav and Naagarjuna's Naa Saami Ranga. As per a Sacnilk report, over its almost two-week long run in theatres, which is still going strong, HanuMan has minted ₹132.05 crores domestically with worldwide collections clocking in at ₹198.2 crores.
Advertisement
HanuMan is still running in theatres.
Advertisement
Published January 22nd, 2024 at 23:34 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Colombian Woman Expecting 20th ChildWorld7 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.