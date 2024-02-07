Advertisement

Actor Teja Sajja and director Prasanth Varma have only recently seen through the release of their fantasy adventure film, HanuMan. Despite being part of a four-film lineup releasing over the same Sankranti weekend, the film has emerged as a frontrunner in this regard. The success of the film has already sparked conjecture and subsequent preparations for a sequel. However, a recent update about this sequel in question is that Teja Sajja may not be headlining it.

#Xclusiv… BIGGG NEWS… AFTER ‘HANUMAN’, PRASANTH VARMA ANNOUNCES ‘JAI HANUMAN’… While #HanuMan continues to enjoy a #Blockbuster run across the globe, #PrasanthVarma has now announced #JaiHanuman… OFFICIAL POSTER…



The pre-production work commenced today, on the auspicious… pic.twitter.com/4Pq8WJluVb — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 22, 2024

Teja Sajja to not lead HanuMan sequel?



HanuMan will officially be getting a sequel. The sequel in question has been titled Jai HanuMan. As a matter of fact, the film has been announced on the occasion of the historic Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony which took place on January 22 in Ayodhya. However, more recent reports suggest that the cast of the film will undergo a major change.

The change in question is Teja Sajja not headlining the project. While an Aakashvaani update shares that the actor will be reprising his role of Hanumanthu in the form of a cameo, Jai Hanuman will feature a new lead all together. Reports are hinting at a notable name in the industry as opposed to an up and coming one who will be headlining Jai Hanuman. Jai Hanuman has been in the works for a while with the sequel being planned out even prior to the release of HanuMan. The film's strong box office report has elicited the swift sequel announcement to the public.

HanuMan is raking in big numbers at the box office



HanuMan released in theatres on January 12, just as the Sankranti weekend commenced. The film released in direct box office competition with Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram, Venkatesh Daggubati's Saindhav and Naagarjuna's Naa Saami Ranga. As per a Sacnilk report, over its almost two-week long run in theatres, which is still going strong, HanuMan has minted ₹132.05 crores domestically with worldwide collections clocking in at ₹198.2 crores.

HanuMan is still running in theatres.