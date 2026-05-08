Jailer 2 Stars Vidya Balan, Nandamuri Balakrishna To Reunite For NBK112?

Nandamuri Balakrishna is said to be adding more firepower to the star-studded cast of Rajinikanth's Jailer 2. The Tamil action comedy is reportedly slated to release on Independence Day this year, and may set up a clash with some of the most anticipated movies, including Lahore 1947 starring Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta and Awarapan 2, featuring Disha Patani and Emraan Hashmi. Telugu star NBK has a powerful cameo in Jailer 2, and it has already become one of the most exciting aspects of the film.

Vidya Balan is also playing a key role in Jailer 2. While it is unclear if NBK and Vidya will share the screen space in the sequel, another movie may reunite them as a pair after the NTR biopic, which released in 2019.

Vidya Balan amade her Telugu film debut opposite Nandamuri Balakrishna | Image: X

Reports are rife that NBK is teaming up with director Koratala Siva for one of his next movies. Siva is also attached to helm Devara 2 with Jr NTR, but uncertainty looms over its production timeline as the first installment fared below average at the box office. The director may shift focus on the movie with NBK entirely now. Anirudh Ravichander has already onboarded NBK and Siva's project as the composer and Vidya is said to be in talks to feature in it as the leading lady. These casting rumours currently await confirmation from the makers.

Advertisement

NBK and Vidya will also feature in cameo roles in Jailer 2 | Image: X

This movie will be NBK's 112th, and the makers are certain to leave no stone unturned in making it a big scale outing. In the NTR biopic, NBK and Vidya featured as husband and wife. Vidya effortlessly got into the skin of an older and younger Basavatarakam. About her reported role in NBK112, a source told Deccan Chronicle, "She will be paired opposite Balakrishna and appear in the flashback portions of the film, although nothing has been finalized yet." This project could go on the floors this year after details are ironed out.