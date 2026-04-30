JD Chakravarthy Addresses Rumours Of Being Cast In Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD Sequel

One of the most anticipated Indian movie sequels, part 2 of Kalki 2898 AD franchise has begun rolling this year. Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan kicked off the first schedule in Hyderabad and now, Prabhas is said to be joining the shoot soon. Reports indicate that massive sets are being constructed in the city, and the Baahubali star will be joined by Haasan and Big B for the filming of a crucial pre-interval scene very soon.

While Prabhas is busy with the shoot of Hanu Ragahavapudi's period drama Fauzi and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, he will join the sets of Kalki 2898 AD sequel too and balance his work commitments in a manner so that all the simultaneous productions benefit. The upcoming Kalki sequel was affected with Deepika Padukone's exit from the film last year. Now, the team is also on the lookout for another actress who could replace her.

Kalki franchise is dirercted by Nag Ashwin | Image: X

Meanwhile, rumours also linked JD Chakravarthy to the Kalki sequel cast. As the talks gained pace, the Staya star set the record straight and denied being part of the movie directed by Nag Ashwin. The speculation started after a viral post on social media claimed that he had been spotted on set. However, the actor clarified during promotions for his upcoming film Gaayapadda Simham that he is not part of the sequel and hasn't participated in any shoot schedule.

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Released in 2024, Kalki 2898 AD grossed ₹1,042 crore worldwide. The sequel is expected to centre on Kamal Haasan's mystery villain Supreme Yaskin. It will also bring in more elements of the Mahabharata and explore the character of Karna, played by Prabhas. Big B will reprise his role as Ashvatthama and Prabhas will return to essay Bhairava.