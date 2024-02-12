Advertisement

Ram Charan starrer RC16 is one most anticipated films of this year. The film will be directed by Buchi Babu Sana and feature actors including Shiva Rajkumar. However, it has now been reported that a prominent Bollywood actor is onboard RC16.

Which Bollywood star will feature in Ram Charan starrer RC16?

As per GetsCinema, John Abraham has been approached to play a prominent role in Ram Charan starrer RC16. The actor will be seen sharing screen space with Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in the film. However, John Abraham is yet to confirm his role in RC16.



John Abraham has his own league of action movies in the Hindi film industry. While John occasionally appears in comedy films, he is best known for his action roles. The actor, who is extremely fit, has his own fan base that enjoys watching him perform high-octane action scenes in movies. Having said that, John had earlier referred to himself as a Hindi film hero and stated in a previous interview that he will never be part of a Telugu or other regional film.



During the interview he had said, "I will never do a regional film. I am a Hindi film hero. I will never do a film as a second lead just to be there. I am not going to do a Telugu or any regional film like other actors just to be in that business."

A few days ago, it was confirmed by Gulte that Janhvi Kapoor has signed her next project with Buchi Babu Sana. She will be seen playing the female in RC16. Earlier, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Sai Pallavi were approached to play the female lead in Ram Charan starrer. Nevertheless, Janhvi will be pairing with Ram Charan in the village drama based in Uttarandhra.

Who did Shiva Rajkumar replace in Ram Charan starrer RC16?

During an earlier interview, Shiva Rajkumar revealed that he has joined hands with Buchi Babu Sana for his upcoming film RC16. He said, "I have committed to acting in two movies, one in the Tamil language and the other in the Telugu language. The Telugu film features Ram Charan." He further affirmed that the film is directed by Uppena fame Buchi Babu Sana.

Gulte reported that Vijay Sethupathi will play a prominent role in RC16. However, Shiva Rajkumar took over his role. After taking over for Vijay Sethupathi in RC16, the Kannada actor will reprise his previous role. Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi recently appeared in the film Merry Christmas, alongside Katrina Kaif.