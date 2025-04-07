Jr NTR And Janhvi Kapoor's Devara Part 2 Shelved? War 2 Actor Puts Rumours To Rest

Jr NTR starrer Devara: Part 1, which marked the Telugu debut of Janhvi Kapoor , earned mixed reviews from the critics. However, the movie became the third-highest grossing Telugu film of 2024 and grossed between ₹408–521 crores against the budget of ₹200-300 crore. Owing to the mixed reviews, rumours were rife that the makers, including director Koratala Siva, had dropped the plans for a sequel. Now, Jr NTR has finally reacted to the rumours, putting all the speculations to rest.

Jr NTR addresses Devara: Part 2 shelved rumours

During the success bash of Mad Square starring his brother-in-law Narne Nithiin, Jr NTR interacted with the audience. Addressing the speculations, the actor said the rumours are false and they haven't canceled the sequel. It's just that they are facing a "small pause" due to his next film with Prashanth Neel. “Some are saying that Devara 2 will not happen. I have to say that the sequel is definitely happening. We are just facing a small pause due to the Prasanth Neel project," the actor said in Telugu.

During the same conversation, he also hinted at a new project with filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar, marking his third collaboration with the director.

Jr NTR is busy shooting for Prashanth Neel's untitled project

Last month, Jr NTR began the filming of his next highly anticipated movie, helmed by Prasanth Neel. The director shared a glimpse of a scene that seemed to be a protest. Tentatively titled NTR31, the movie will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres in 2026.